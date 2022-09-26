Alexandra Farms Garden Rose Wins Best In Class at SAF’s Outstanding Varieties Competition

Alexandra Farms received several awards – including the coveted ‘Best in Class’ – for three of their garden roses in the 2022 Outstanding Varieties Competition. The contest was part of the 137th annual Society of American Florists’ Convention in Orlando this month. The gorgeous Westminster Abbey variety was awarded ‘Best in Class’ in the Garden Rose category.

Garden Rose Wins ‘Best in Class’ at SAF’s Outstanding Varieties Competition

We are thrilled to announce that Alexandra Farms received several awards – including the coveted ‘Best in Class’ – for three of our garden roses in the 2022 Outstanding Varieties Competition. The contest was part of the 137th annual Society of American Florists’ Convention in Orlando this month.

Westminster Abbey was awarded ‘Best in Class’ in the Garden Rose category. With wavy petals of an extraordinary platinum color edged in pink lace, Westminster Abbey is a rose worthy of her regal and elegant name. She begins as a pinkish beige that quickly turns to light gray. With as many as 150 petals, her large flowers can last 12 days in the vase. This deluxe hybrid tea rose was launched in late 2021.

Princess Fairy Kiss Spr was awarded a Blue Ribbon. Princess Fairy Kiss Spr ‘s many wavy petals unfurl slowly to form large, rounded blooms in a delicate yet luminous blush pink. This Japanese spray garden rose was launched in 2022.

Wedding Rosever Spr was awarded a Red Ribbon. Wedding Rosever Spr blooms into soft waves of blush pink and white as they open wide, forming airy, ruffled rosettes. She grows four or more medium-sized blossoms on a single stem. This French spray garden rose was launched in late 2021.

Each year, hundreds of entries are evaluated by a team of judges on the following criteria: color and commercial appeal; stem and foliage; bloom form; bloom size; and overall quality and presentation. Recognition in the competition carries weight with buyers, as well as a sense of reward for everyone at our farm in Colombia. We’re honored to be awarded ribbons in this year’s competition!