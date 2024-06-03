By Nita Robertson, AIFD
Welcome to the whimsical world where pets and petals intertwine!
In our 2024 “Pets and Petals Design Contest,” nearly 60 talented floral designers showcased their creative and clever floral designs crafted specifically for animals. From elegant flower collars and regal crowns for dogs to charming adornments for chickens, horses, and even cows, the competition celebrated the beauty of pets decked out in nature’s finest blooms. Join us in celebrating the unique bond between animals and nature as we unveil the winner and finalists in our 2024 “Pets and Petals Design Contest.”
WINNER
Toni Sicola
Tangles Sage Event Artistry
Moab, Utah
IN A DOG’S WORLD
A popular trend has been beautiful, lush flower collars and crowns for dogs, which always make for the cutest pics—and most dogs seem happy to wear them.
THE CATS MEOW
BACK ON THE FARM
Flowers are for every animal that is close to one’s heart, and that includes farm animals, too.
Flower Toxicity
The last thing anyone wants is for animals to get sick from possibly ingesting flowers or plants that are toxic to them, so choosing flowers that are safe for them is crucial. Cats and dogs, especially, are curious creatures and may nibble on plants out of curiosity or boredom.
Some common flowers that are generally considered safe for pets include roses, sunflowers, orchids, and snapdragons. However, it’s crucial to research specific flowers and their potential effects on pets before introducing them into your home or garden—or your wearable designs for pets.
TOP TOXIC BOTANICALS TO PETS
Aloe vera Amaryllis and Hippeastrum Azalea and Rhododendron Begonia Caryota (fishtail palm) Chrysanthemum Cycas (sago palm) Dianthus (carnations) Dieffenbachia Eucalyptus Euphorbia (poinsettias) Gypsophila (toxic to dogs, but safe for cats) Hedera (ivy) Iris Lilium (lilies; toxic to cats, but safe for dogs) Narcissus (daffodils) Nerium (oleander) Sansevieria Strelitzia (birds-of-paradise) Tulipa (tulips) Wisteria
TOP PET-FRIENDLY BOTANICALS
Alstroemeria Antirrhinum (snapdragons) Argyranthemum and Leucanthemum (daisies) Aster and Callistephus (asters) Celosia Chlorophytum (spider plant) Ferns (all genera) Gypsophila (safe for cats, but toxic to dogs) Helianthus (sunflowers) Lilium (lilies; safe for dogs, but toxic to cats) Orchids (all genera) Petunia Rosa (roses) Tagetes (marigolds) Viola (pansies and violets) Zinnia
SOURCE: Teleflora
For a full list of flowers and plants that are toxic and safe for dogs, cats and horses, check out the ASPCA Animal Poison Control website at aspca.org/pet-care/animal-poison-control/toxic-and-non-toxic-plants.