By Nita Robertson, AIFD

Welcome to the whimsical world where pets and petals intertwine!

In our 2024 “Pets and Petals Design Contest,” nearly 60 talented floral designers showcased their creative and clever floral designs crafted specifically for animals. From elegant flower collars and regal crowns for dogs to charming adornments for chickens, horses, and even cows, the competition celebrated the beauty of pets decked out in nature’s finest blooms. Join us in celebrating the unique bond between animals and nature as we unveil the winner and finalists in our 2024 “Pets and Petals Design Contest.”

WINNER Toni Sicola Tangles Sage Event Artistry Moab, Utah

IN A DOG’S WORLD

A popular trend has been beautiful, lush flower collars and crowns for dogs, which always make for the cutest pics—and most dogs seem happy to wear them.

Renee Polreis, AIFD,SDCF- Nepstad’s Flowers & Gifts

Patti Fowler AIFD Erin Barzen – Barzen’s Blooms

SandraVazquez Chavez.ATEMPOflowers

Sue Hines-Sue Hines Floral Janelle Gerestein.Flowers by Janie Inc.

Daureen Parenti.The Designerie Events Angelyn Tipton AIFD

Becky Memmo Denise Buckbee-Wildflower Special Events

Matthew Blind Deborah Trout-Kolb.Tulips at Waters Edge, LLC

Sanay Abdollahzadeh.Your Flower Stop Lindsey Paulette.Lupine Flower Company

THE CATS MEOW

Diana Petri-Floral Project Timisoara

BACK ON THE FARM

Flowers are for every animal that is close to one’s heart, and that includes farm animals, too.

Caitlin Storey-Deep Creek Flower Farm Yianni Charalambous; Flowers by Yianni

Danielle Renshaw.Ruffled -Willow floral company Sue Hines-Sue Hines Floral

Susan Piland-Susan Piland Floral Studio

Flower Toxicity

The last thing anyone wants is for animals to get sick from possibly ingesting flowers or plants that are toxic to them, so choosing flowers that are safe for them is crucial. Cats and dogs, especially, are curious creatures and may nibble on plants out of curiosity or boredom.

Some common flowers that are generally considered safe for pets include roses, sunflowers, orchids, and snapdragons. However, it’s crucial to research specific flowers and their potential effects on pets before introducing them into your home or garden—or your wearable designs for pets.

TOP TOXIC BOTANICALS TO PETS

Aloe vera Amaryllis and Hippeastrum Azalea and Rhododendron Begonia Caryota (fishtail palm) Chrysanthemum Cycas (sago palm) Dianthus (carnations) Dieffenbachia Eucalyptus Euphorbia (poinsettias) Gypsophila (toxic to dogs, but safe for cats) Hedera (ivy) Iris Lilium (lilies; toxic to cats, but safe for dogs) Narcissus (daffodils) Nerium (oleander) Sansevieria Strelitzia (birds-of-paradise) Tulipa (tulips) Wisteria

TOP PET-FRIENDLY BOTANICALS

Alstroemeria Antirrhinum (snapdragons) Argyranthemum and Leucanthemum (daisies) Aster and Callistephus (asters) Celosia Chlorophytum (spider plant) Ferns (all genera) Gypsophila (safe for cats, but toxic to dogs) Helianthus (sunflowers) Lilium (lilies; safe for dogs, but toxic to cats) Orchids (all genera) Petunia Rosa (roses) Tagetes (marigolds) Viola (pansies and violets) Zinnia

For a full list of flowers and plants that are toxic and safe for dogs, cats and horses, check out the ASPCA Animal Poison Control website at aspca.org/pet-care/animal-poison-control/toxic-and-non-toxic-plants.

Angelyn Tipton AIFD Christy Hillman.Frank Adam’s Wholesale Florist