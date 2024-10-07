Simplify Holiday Floral Arrangements with Continental Floral Greens’ Premade Greenery Line

Nita Robertson AIFD

As the holiday season approaches, florists everywhere are gearing up for an influx of orders and the inevitable hustle and bustle that comes with it. Continental Floral Greens has stepped up to the plate to make the holiday season smoother and more efficient with its line of premade greenery. The Just Add Blooms® collection are amazing variety of handmade greenery garlands, sophisticated centerpieces, and candle rings. Ready to stun as is, or Add Blooms® to enhance the greenery base.This collection is designed to streamline the process of creating stunning floral arrangements, allowing florists to focus more on artistry and less on preparation. Here’s a look at what makes this line a game-changer for the busy holiday season.

Premade Chop and Drop Mixed Greenery Bouquets

One of the standout products in the Just Add Blooms® line is the premade chop and drop mixed greenery bouquets. These bouquets are a dream come true for florists who need to create fresh, lush arrangements quickly. Each bouquet comes pre-arranged with a variety of greenery, eliminating the time-consuming task of selecting and arranging different types of greens. Florists can simply chop the bouquet to fit their vase or container, and add their choice of blooms. This saves precious time while still delivering a high-quality, visually appealing result.

Just add blooms®

Premade Holiday Centerpieces

Creating holiday centerpieces that captivate and charm is now easier than ever with Continental Floral Greens’ premade holiday centerpieces. These ready-to-use arrangements come with a mix of holiday greens with or without a festive candle. Florists can quickly assemble these centerpieces, adding their choice of seasonal flowers to enhance the look and create a personalized touch.

Fresh Wreaths and Garlands

Wreaths and garlands are classic staples of holiday decor, and Continental Floral Greens offers a range of fresh greenery options to meet these needs. Both wreaths and garlands come pre-assembled, allowing florists to focus on adding floral accents or additional decorations. To complement their wreaths and garlands, Continental Floral Greens also offers premade candle rings.

The Benefits for Busy Florists

The holiday season is one of the busiest times of the year for florists, with a high volume of orders and tight deadlines. Continental Floral Greens’ Just Add Blooms® line addresses these challenges by providing high-quality, premade greenery solutions that save time and effort. By reducing the amount of preparation needed, florists can focus more on crafting beautiful arrangements and serving their customers. This efficiency not only helps in managing the increased workload but also ensures that the end products meet the high standards that clients expect.

With premade options for greenery bouquets, centerpieces, wreaths, garlands, and candle rings, florists can streamline their workflow and produce stunning arrangements with ease. This line offers a perfect blend of convenience and quality, helping florists make the most of their busy holiday season while delighting their clients with beautiful, festive floral creations.

While Continental Floral Greens doesn’t service retail florists or event planners directly, we encourage you to ask for their greenery at your current wholesaler. If you require personalized assistance or can’t find what you’re looking for, please don’t hesitate to reach out at Info@cfgreens.com. Continental Floral Greens is dedicated to ensuring you have access to the best resources and support to bring your floral projects to life!

About Continental Floral Greens

“At Continental Floral Greens, we are the farm. Our niche is Specialty Farm to Market, a dedication to providing superior quality floral products directly from our farms to wholesalers and mass market retailers.”





