The American Grown Field to Vase Dinner Tour invites guests nationwide to dine in the fields of America’s most stunning flower and foliage farms.

Source: Flowerpowerdaily

How American Flower Farms Are Creating Entertaining Experiences

By Jill Brooke

The dinner tour is a cross-country series of gatherings where seasonal blooms and foliage dazzle on beautifully designed tablescapes dressed by top U.S. floral designers, while gourmet meals are prepared by well-known farm-to-table chefs.

It also raises public awareness to consider buying American grown flowers. After all, buying American should not only be for cars and washing machines. Furthermore, even at U.S. federal events, only 25% of flowers used are homegrown.

Photo Credit: Certified American Grown

Since launching, the dinners have garnered unprecedented local and national media attention and provided a wildly successful way to showcase the heritage of America’s flower-farming families. In 2017, the tour snagged Floral Management’s Marketer of the Year Award.

Certified American Grown, the organizer of these dinners, is a non-profit 501c6 trade association who provides a voice for ONLY American farmers. Proceeds from the Field to Vase Dinner Tour contribute to CAG’s advocacy and marketing efforts to promote American farms and preserve American floriculture heritage.

Certified American Grown also sponsored a bipartisan bill that requires the White House, State Department and Department of Defense to only display American grown flowers and foliage. The intention is to show support of the domestic growers, businesses, and communities in all fifty states by proudly displaying products in offices, at functions and during ceremonies under the jurisdiction of the departments listed. Additional departments and agencies are always encouraged to use American grown flowers and foliage.

Photo Credit: Certified American Grown

“As Americans it is always important for us to support our families, friends, neighbors and communities by seeking to buy local. Our purchases of cut flowers and foliage are no different and we believe that having the White House and select agencies support our homegrown farms sends a signal that we all support American Grown,” said Camron King, Certified American Grown CEO & Ambassador. “Now, we have a chance for consumers, flower fans, and everyone around the country to sign on and share their support for American farms!”

The next Field to Vase event will be in Middleville, Michigan on September 14th.

And guess what? Our farm may be in the line-up for 2025. Here’s to supporting American grown.