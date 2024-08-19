The “Floral Photography Checklist” provides tips and techniques for turning your floral creations into visual masterpieces. This essential guide, presented by New Bloom Solutions, is designed for floral professionals who want to elevate their creations into stunning, marketable visuals.

Transform Your Floral Creations into Visual Masterpieces with Our Free Floral Photography Checklist

Miami, FL – August 16, 2024 – New Bloom Solutions, in collaboration with floral photographer Renee Jael, is thrilled to announce the launch of our exclusive lead magnet: the “Floral Photography Checklist.” This essential guide is designed for floral professionals looking to elevate their floral creations into stunning, marketable visuals.

This collaboration between New Bloom Solutions and Renee Jael reflects our ongoing mission to connect the floral community with valuable resources. At New Bloom Solutions, we believe in partnering with small businesses and passionate experts like Renee to provide them with a platform to share their knowledge and expertise. By working together, we empower florists, flower shop owners, and floral professionals with the tools they need to thrive in their craft.

Unlock the Secrets to Stunning Floral Photography

In the world of floral design, capturing the true beauty of your arrangements or flowers can make all the difference in showcasing your work. Flowers have a language of their own—they speak without saying a word, and capturing that essence through photography is an art in itself. Whether you’re a florist, flower shop owner, floral grower, or floral creative, the right photography can set your business apart and attract new clients.

Renee Jael, the creative force behind this checklist, shares her insights: “Working with New Bloom Solutions has been a tremendous way to connect to a world that I admire. Flowers are a language of their own, they speak without saying a word, and taking captivating images of them is what helps the art of what’s created capture your attention. In this collaboration, we anticipate helping florists gain knowledge in how to speak to the world through impactful imagery and I couldn’t be more excited to be on this team as a photographer.”

Our “Floral Photography Checklist” provides you with the tips and techniques needed to turn your floral creations into visual masterpieces.

What’s Inside the Checklist?

Expert Tips : Learn from Renee Jael, a leading floral photographer, about the best practices for capturing your floral designs.

: Learn from Renee Jael, a leading floral photographer, about the best practices for capturing your floral designs. Essential Equipment : Discover the must-have tools and gear for perfect floral photography.

: Discover the must-have tools and gear for perfect floral photography. Lighting Techniques : Master the art of lighting to enhance the beauty of your arrangements.

: Master the art of lighting to enhance the beauty of your arrangements. Composition Advice: Get practical tips on framing and positioning for the most eye-catching photos.

Download Your Free Checklist Today

Ready to take your floral photography to the next level? Download the “Floral Photography Checklist” for free and start transforming your floral creations into captivating visuals. Click the link below to access your checklist now:

About Renee Jael

Renee Jael is an Atlanta-based destination photographer and creative consultant known for her deep passion for the arts. Influenced by her mother, who surrounded her with beauty through images, fashion, and flowers, Renee has dedicated her career to adding beauty to the world through her work and empowering others to do the same. Her love for capturing captivating images of flowers reflects her belief that flowers speak a language of their own, conveying beauty without words.

About New Bloom Solutions

New Bloom Solutions is dedicated to supporting floral professionals through innovative resources and expert guidance. Our collaboration with industry leaders like Renee Jael helps us provide valuable tools and insights to continue to help the floral industry to innovate, connect and blooms. .

