Working with such extraordinary blooms from Alexandra Farms, I let those flowers be my inspiration, anchor and starting point for this tablescape. I built the color palette around Alexandra Farms’ newest garden rose variety, ‘Princess Holly’s Hope’, a wonderfully full garden rose with soft peachy-hued centers and frilly creamy outer petals. To create a gradation of hues and flower forms and sizes, I also chose David Austin® Wedding Roses’ buttercream/ivory-colored ‘Bessie’ and buttery yellow, dusty apricot and zesty orange ‘Effie’, as well as sand/beige-hued ‘Sahara Sensation’ Deluxe Dutch garden roses. In addition, I wanted to showcase Alexandra Farms’ exquisite Dahlia and white Oxypetalum (Tweedia), and I supported them all with blooms from my flower farm. It was all about the colors, forms and textures of the flowers.

In addition to the flowers, styling a table involves attention to linens, place settings and more. I like to design tables and spaces in layers—layers upon layers of lovely—adding one element on top of another. I also like to design in varying levels and heights. I want the arrangements to look like they are undulating, with varying levels within each design, and then I replicate that wavy movement across the table with fluctuating levels of candles, bud vases and other accessories.