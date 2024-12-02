Don’t miss a special LIVE Session on Instagram with That Flower Feeling and Jenny T Floristry (@jennyt.floristry) on December 13th.

Embrace the Holidays with Flowers: A Special LIVE Session by That Flower Feeling and Jenny T Floristry (@jennyt.floristry)

Fallbrook, CA, November 25th, 2024 – That Flower Feeling is thrilled to announce an exclusive LIVE session with Jenny T Floristry (@jennyt.floristry) on December 13th at 12 PM. This unique event will dive into the importance of flowers as more than just decor, highlighting their significance as a means of self-care and mindfulness during the hectic holiday season. This LIVE coincides with TFF’s monthly giveaway, where three lucky winners will receive a complimentary bouquet. Entry details can be found on their Instagram page @thatflowerfeeling. The giveaway will run from December 6th to December 13th, with the winners being announced live during the session featuring Jenny T Floristry. This initiative presents a wonderful opportunity for community engagement and a celebration of the joy that flowers bring.

Event Details:

Date: December 13th

Time: 12 PM

Location: Join us on Instagram @thatflowerfeeling

Participants can look forward to an enriching experience covering the following topics:

Pampering Yourself with Flowers: Explore how incorporating flowers into your daily life can elevate your mood and promote relaxation.

Mindful Floral Design: Gain insights on creating balance in your life through mindful floral arrangements, perfect for the busy holiday period.

Transseasonal Holiday Designs: Discover fresh and festive ideas to keep your home vibrant throughout the holidays.

Easy Home Arrangements: Learn simple techniques to craft beautiful, feel-good floral designs that bring joy and peace to your space.

This is a beautiful opportunity to slow down, reconnect with nature, and embrace the joy that flowers can bring during the holiday season. Whether you’re a floral enthusiast or simply seeking a moment of tranquility, this LIVE session is designed for everyone.

Spread the word and tag friends who could benefit from a little floral therapy this season! Let’s celebrate the holidays together with creativity, flowers, and a touch of self-care.

About That Flower Feeling

That Flower Feeling is a nationally supported marketing campaign dedicated to highlighting the significance of flowers as a vital component of self-care and emotional wellness. Through innovative marketing strategies and collaborative partnerships, TFF inspires individuals to incorporate the joy and beauty of flowers into their daily lives.

About Jenny T Floristry (@jennyt.floristry)

Jenny Thomasson AIFD PFCI EMC AAF is a distinguished floral designer and educator, recognized for her contributions to the field of floristry. An accredited member of several prestigious organizations, including the American Institute of Floral Designers and Professional Floral Communicators International, she serves as a touring commentator for Teleflora’s Education Specialist Team. As the lead instructor at the Dr. Delphinium Design Institute in Dallas and the sole proprietor of Jenny T Floristry, Jenny has authored two acclaimed books, “Perishable Poetics” and “Endless Florescence.” A celebrated speaker and designer, she has showcased her talent on the main stage at the AIFD National Symposium and represented North America at Fleuramour in Belgium. Her work has graced the White House during Christmas and she has competed internationally, earning 8th place in the prestigious Interflora World Cup Competition in 2023, marking a historic achievement for a USA competitor. With a unique style described as Contemporary Naturalism, Jenny continues to inspire and push the boundaries of American floristry through her innovative designs and global teaching initiatives.