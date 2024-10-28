The Dare to Bloom floral competition made its debut in Ecuador at Naranjo Roses in Cumbayá, featuring five talented Ecuadorian florists working with the preserved roses of LULU.

Dare to Bloom: Ecuadorian Talent Shines at Naranjo Roses

Quito, Ecuador — September 28th, 2024 – The Dare to Bloom floral competition made its debut in Ecuador at Naranjo Roses in Cumbayá, featuring five talented Ecuadorian florists working with the preserved roses of LULU. Originally launched in 2021 in the United States, Belgium as part of the Fleuramour Festival, and Estonia at the National Museum, the competition has now arrived

in Quito, in the framework of Expoflor Ecuador 2024. This event highlights Ecuador’s exceptional roses and celebrates the talent of Ecuadorian florists.

Dare to Bloom:Ecuadorian Talent Shines

At the Naranjo Roses stand, visitors from all over the floral world were captivated by the stunning displays created by the five designers. For three consecutive days, their floral mannequins were on full display for buyers, suppliers, and customers alike. Each florist was asked with the unique challenge of integrating Lulu’s preserved roses into high-fashion couture pieces, combining the natural beauty of the flowers with the modernity of fashion.



The jury featured top industry professionals, including:

Antoine from Antoine Clothing, a luxury Ecuadorian fashion brand known for its exclusive couture pieces seen on red carpets and

international events. Antoine brought his creative expertise and critical eye to the competition. Isa Avilés, director and founder of

AMO Ecuador SAS, has been a vital figure in Ecuador’s fashion community since 2003, with a deep passion for mentoring and

connecting fashion brands through her extensive experience in public relations and networking. Aire Reenumägi, a passionate floral artist whose life revolves around flowers. Aire has competed in numerous competitions and is always seeking new floral

challenges. Anu Peri, a nature enthusiast and floral designer who has worked across the world, bringing her expertise and love for summer flowers to this competition.

The fashion show took place at The Treehouse on October 9th, where contestants recreated the designs they had displayed on the mannequins. The esteemed panel of judges evaluated the florists based on five criteria: originality, beauty, technique, balance, and proportion.



Each florist presented a unique vision for the competition, showcasing their designs:

Cristian Pila: “The sensual woman, wrapped in fashion and surrounded by roses, embodies natural beauty.”

Gabo de las Rosas: “In the shadows, color becomes the language of the impossible, a floral drama.”

Gabriela Vallejo: “A floral hero bringing hope, planting the dream of a better world with each bloom.”

Janeth Falconi: “Flora, Goddess of Flowers, cloaks the earth in an eternal veil of color and fragrance.”

Fanny Guerrero: “The coastal Montuvio: Romantic, hardworking, and brave, daring to bloom.”

The event culminated in an unforgettable fashion show filled with laughter, beauty, and the spirit offloral creativity. After a

breathtaking competition, Cristian Pila was crowned the winner, with Janeth Falconi taking second place, and Gabriela Vallejo

securing third. We extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone who made Dare to Bloom Ecuador a success, and

we look forward to seeing how Ecuadorian florists continue to bloom on the world stage.

