The History and Popularity of Poinsettias in the Floral Industry

By Nita Robertson AIFD

The poinsettia, with its vibrant red and green foliage, has become a quintessential symbol of the holiday season. This iconic plant has a fascinating history and remains a cornerstone of the floral industry’s winter sales.

A Plant with Ancient Roots

Poinsettias (Euphorbia pulcherrima) are native to Central America, particularly southern Mexico, where the Aztecs cultivated them long before they became associated with Christmas. The Aztecs called the plant Cuetlaxochitl and used it for various purposes, including extracting its red pigment for dye and using its sap as a medicinal remedy.

From Mexico to the World

The poinsettia’s journey to global fame began in the 1820s when Joel Roberts Poinsett, the first U.S. ambassador to Mexico, discovered the plant and brought it to the United States. Recognizing its beauty, he propagated it in his South Carolina greenhouse. The plant was later named “poinsettia” in his honor.

In the early 1900s, the Ecke family in California played a pivotal role in popularizing the poinsettia as a holiday plant. Paul Ecke Sr. developed grafting techniques that created the full, bushy appearance we associate with modern poinsettias, while the family’s marketing efforts positioned the plant as a must-have Christmas decoration.

The Poinsettia in the Floral Industry

Today, poinsettias are synonymous with holiday sales, accounting for a significant portion of florists’ December revenue. Here are some key facts about their popularity:

Top-Selling Holiday Plant: Poinsettias are the most popular potted plant sold in the U.S. during the holiday season, with over 35 million plants sold annually. They contribute more than $250 million to the U.S. floriculture industry.

Poinsettias are the most popular potted plant sold in the U.S. during the holiday season, with over 35 million plants sold annually. They contribute more than $250 million to the U.S. floriculture industry. Consumer Demand: Their association with Christmas makes poinsettias a top choice for gifting, home décor, and corporate holiday decorations.

Their association with Christmas makes poinsettias a top choice for gifting, home décor, and corporate holiday decorations. Wide Variety: While red remains the bestseller, poinsettias are available in an array of colors, including white, pink, marbled, and speckled varieties, allowing florists to cater to diverse tastes and themes.

While red remains the bestseller, poinsettias are available in an array of colors, including white, pink, marbled, and speckled varieties, allowing florists to cater to diverse tastes and themes. Customizable Options: Florists can elevate poinsettias with decorative pots, baskets, and wraps, or incorporate them into holiday-themed arrangements, adding value and appeal for customers.

Florists can elevate poinsettias with decorative pots, baskets, and wraps, or incorporate them into holiday-themed arrangements, adding value and appeal for customers. Ease of Display: Poinsettias’ bold, festive look makes them an ideal focal point for storefront displays, enticing holiday shoppers.

Growing and Caring for Poinsettias

Poinsettias thrive in warm, indoor environments, making them ideal for seasonal décor. For florists, understanding proper care is crucial to maintaining the plants’ vibrant appearance. Key care tips include: