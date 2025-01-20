Suntory Flowers Limited has acquired European partner, MNP (Moerheim New Plants), based in The Netherlands, as part of a strategic initiative to strengthen its presence in the European market. This acquisition will bolster Suntory’s business in bedding plants and fresh cut flowers. Following the acquisition, MNP has been rebranded as Suntory Flowers Europe B.V.

Full press Release Below

Source -Suntory Flowers

Suntory Flowers Launches European Division

TOKYO, Japan, January 15, 2025: A new year brings global opportunities. Last fall, Suntory Flowers Limited acquired European partner MNP (Moerheim New Plants) in The Netherlands, as part of its strategic initiative to expand business in Europe. This new venture will enhance Suntory’s business in bedding plants, as well as fresh cut flowers. MNP is now officially Suntory Flowers Europe B.V.

The MNP partnership began in the late 1980s with the launch of Surfinia® – the first petunias from cuttings. These vigorous petunias ignited a gardening boom, changing the landscapes of European towns. Ever since then, MNP has played a leading role in introducing and branding Surfinia® and many more varieties, achieving tremendous success.

This experience and track record has established MNP as a pioneer in the European vegetatively propagated plant business, playing a crucial role in the development of diverse varieties. Together, Suntory Flowers and MNP have continued to bring fresh winds to the floriculture industry with the development and branding of unique varieties Such as Sundaville® /Sun Parasol® and Senetti®.

Looking forward to the new venture, Suntory Flowers President Yasunori Yomo says, “With the launch of Suntory Flowers Europe, we are aiming to accelerate our foreign business operations, focusing on Europe, our most important region. More than ever, I believe that Suntory’s flowers can decorate and change the landscape of Europe’s cities.”

MNP’s Jeroen Egtberts is now president of Suntory Flowers Europe. Emphasizing the integration’s significance, he says, “This union marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter. This is the natural evolution of a long-lasting and fruitful partnership, years of support and commitment from all our stakeholders – our employees, partners and customers alike. We remain fully dedicated to delivering the quality and innovation that have defined MNP for decades, with a firm commitment to future growth and prosperity for all involved.”

Together, Suntory Flowers Limited and Suntory Flowers Europe B.V. are committed to a mission “to bring excitement and wonder to people through floriculture” by delivering beautiful plants to people all over the world through innovative product development and market expansion, establishing leadership in the European bedding plants and cut flowers segments.

The leadership team also includes Munenori Inagaki, who manages Suntory Flowers’ European business. The new website will be suntoryflowerseurope.com.

About Suntory Flowers: Since the groundbreaking introduction of Surfinia, the first vegetatively propagated petunias, Suntory has led the way in bringing innovative new varieties to market. These include Million Bells calibrachoas, Sun Paraso/Sundavillel mandevillas, Senetti pericallis and Soiree catharanthus. Cut flower brands include Moon carnations, Applause roses and BluOcean chrysanthemums. From Suntory’s origins as a beverage company in Japan, its focus is to create new products that enrich people’s lives. Suntory Flowers’ message for consumers is “Kantan, Kirei, Jobu,” which means “Easy to Grow, Gorgeous, Longevity” in Japanese. Enjoy Suntory’s “top-shelf” varieties.