One of the most exciting uses of QR codes is their ability to link physical items directly to digital content. For florists, QR Message™ is a simple way to attach personalized messages, videos, or photos directly to your arrangements.

Transform Your Floral Business with QR Zipper: The Future of Personalized Gifting

Floristry is a timeless industry, thus it’s essential to find innovative ways to stand out and create a lasting impression. Enter QR Message™—an easy-to-use tool that bridges the gap between traditional gifting and modern technology. By integrating QR Message™ into flower arrangements, we’re helping florists add a personalized digital touch to every bouquet, making gifts more meaningful than ever before

What Is QR Message™?

QR Message™ is a customizable QR code platform designed to enhance products with digital content. For florists, it’s a simple way to attach personalized messages, videos, or photos directly to your arrangements. Imagine a customer sending a bouquet for a birthday and including a heartfelt video message. It’s a thoughtful touch that sets your shop apart.

Why Should Florists Use QR Message™?

1. Stand Out from the Competition

With countless flower shops vying for customers’ attention, you need something that sets you apart. QR Message™ gives your shop a unique selling point—personalized, digital messages attached to each bouquet. It’s the perfect way to add value and creativity to your floral arrangements.

2. Create Emotional Connections

Flowers are already a powerful way to convey emotions, whether it’s love, sympathy, or gratitude. QR Message™ amplifies this by letting customers send more than just flowers—they can send their voice, their face, their story. This adds an extra layer of sentiment that traditional flower delivery can’t match.

3. Seamless User Experience

QR Message™ is incredibly easy to use. We will print out QR Tags that you can attach to the bouquet. Customers upload their video message. The recipient scans the code with their phone and instantly accesses the personalized message. It’s that simple!

4. Upsell Opportunities

As a florist, QR Message™ can also help boost your revenue. You can offer it as an add-on service for special occasions like weddings, birthdays, or anniversaries. Customers will happily pay a little extra to make their gifts more memorable with a personal video or photo message.

How to Get Started with QR Message™

1. Sign Up & Activate: Go to to sign up and Activate

2. Attach the QR Tag™ to your Gift: Stick it to your gift

3. Record a Selfie Video: Upload your video and hit “Publish” to finalize it!

QR Message™ offers a fresh approach to floral gifting. Customers are looking for more than just flowers—they want experiences. It helps florists like you turn ordinary flower deliveries into unforgettable moments. By offering QR Message™, you not only stand out from the competition but also create lasting emotional connections with your customers.



Ready to transform your floral business? Get started with QR Message™ today!

For more information visit QRzipper.com