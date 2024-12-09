At this years IFTF show in November Alexandra Farms announced two new Wabara varieties that will be released in 2025. Introducing Issei and the Hana Spr to the Wabara collection.

Alexandra Farms unveils new varieties at IFTF

“Positive feedback for the two new Wabara rose varieties”

This year at the IFTF, Alexandra Farms celebrated 10 years as a proud participant, holding space on the floor among peers and introducing soon-to-be additions to their roster of varieties. This year, two new Wabara varieties, arriving in 2025, were announced at the show, those being the Issei and the Hana Spr.

Feedback for the new varieties was positive. Customers and designers alike are thrilled with the sandy tone and texture of Hana Spr, Alexandra Farms Sales Manager Maria Paula said.

Of course, preparing to attend the annual show and designing a swoon-worthy booth takes time and patience. Almost a year of time and patience. While IFTF provides exact requirement details far in advance to all attendees, the Alexandra Farms team works closely to organize the theme and focus for the coming year. This preparation also includes collaborating with a construction company to design the booth.

Most important during the event preparation process is the selection of a designer to showcase the beauty of the varieties through an original creation. “We collaborate with a designer who has a deep understanding of our varieties and creates something truly spectacular for our visitors to enjoy,” Maria Paula said.

The Issei

The Hana Spr.

A symbolic design to draw a crowd

Alina Neacsa has designed installations for the Alexandra Farms booth at IFTF for the past two years, and her relationship with the team has spanned beyond that time after meeting at an IFTF event. “Not only does she respect our brand guidelines, but she is also a dedicated professional with an incredible team behind her,” Maria Paula said.

“I feel a special connection with [the Alexandra Farms] team, which allows me the privilege of working with some of the world’s most exquisite garden roses, grown with such care and dedication,” Alina said.

After visiting Alexandra Farms in Colombia in 2023, Alina was asked to design the company’s IFTF booth for the first time. This year, she continued her breathtaking aesthetic and imagined a colorful butterfly, symbolizing life, beauty, and inspiration.

“Butterflies have captivated humanity for millennia with their delicate beauty and profound meaning,” Alina said. “They represent hope, love, and the eternal nature of the soul. Their graceful flight serves as a reminder of life’s fleeting moments and the importance of embracing joy and freedom.”

She said the butterfly design was also selected to reflect the Alexandra Farms team. “Their warmth, joy, and vibrant energy are qualities that resonate deeply with the symbolism of the butterfly, making it an ideal representation of their spirit,” she said.

To create the design, Alina used nearly every single Alexandra Farms variety. While the focus last year was primarily on fragrance, she focused this year on a harmonious palette to draw attention to the booth in a way that was both “striking and balanced.”

