Source: Produce News Full Article Below

Continental Floral Greens has partnered and leased with Sun Valley Floral Farms

August 12, 2024

Continental Floral Greens announced a major development in its journey to provide top-quality floral products. The company has officially partnered with and leased the renowned Sun Valley Floral Farms in Willow Creek, CA. It is now managing and cultivating esteemed crops such as “Spirit Series” Ilex, Rosehips, Cotinus, Snowberries, Flowering Cotinus and Snowball Viburnum, in addition to Sun Valley’s Butterfly Ranunculus and Iris at its Watsonville, CA, farm.

This strategic partnership enables the continuation of the tradition of excellence established by Lane DeVries in the floral industry. Continental Floral Greens is grateful for DeVries’ visionary leadership and the strong foundation he built for U.S. flower growers. His remarkable legacy will be built upon as he remains involved in an advisory and consulting role, bringing his extensive experience to the marketplace. Tim Crockenberg, Sun Valley’s lead grower, will also join the team.

The company is excited to explore how these beautiful additions can enhance floral offerings and appreciates the continued support from its partners. The company looks forward to bringing these legendary blooms from its fields to the stores.