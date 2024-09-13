The Field to Vase Dinner at Creekside Growers showcases a celebration of Michigan’s rich agricultural bounty, local wines, and the art of culinary craftsmanship.

Full press Release Below.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE. 9 September 2024

Michigan’s Terroir Set to Shine at the Field to Vase Dinner at Creekside Growers

MIDDLEVILLE, MI – The upcoming Field to Vase Dinner at Creekside Growers will be a celebration of Michigan’s rich agricultural bounty, local wines, and the art of culinary craftsmanship. Guests will indulge in a farm-to-table experience that highlights the very best of what Michigan has to offer, set amidst the stunning backdrop of a charming flower farm.

Culinary Highlights: The evening’s menu will be crafted by renowned Chef Christine Ferris, founder of the beloved Farmhouse Deli in Douglas, Michigan. With decades of culinary experience spanning the West Coast, Chicago, and Michigan, Chef Ferris established the Farmhouse Deli in 2013 to bring fresh, locally sourced ingredients to a wider audience. Originally envisioned as a small space offering handmade daily items, the deli quickly grew into a local favorite, known for its fresh salads, meats, baked goods, and organic coffee. The philosophy at Farmhouse Deli is simple: fresh ingredients, served with a smile, using local options whenever possible. Chef Ferris’ commitment to this philosophy will be evident in every bite at the Field to Vase Dinner.

Wine Pairings: Complementing the exquisite menu will be a selection of wines provided by Michigan Wine Collaborative member wineries: Modales, Domaine Berrien, and MAWBY. Each winery brings its unique touch to the event, representing the diversity and prestige of Michigan’s wine industry.



Modales Winery, based in the Fennville AVA, will showcase wines made with 100% Michigan fruit. Known for their commitment to sustainable and regenerative agriculture, Modales’ wines reflect the richness of Southwest Michigan’s oldest AVA.

Domaine Berrien Cellars, the Midwest’s only Rhone Rangers, will bring their expertise in Rhone Valley varietals, offering a taste of Syrah, Viognier, Rousanne, and Marsanne from the Lake Michigan Shore AVA.

MAWBY, the Leelanau Peninsula AVA’s authority on sparkling wine production, will add a touch of effervescence to the evening. With a history dating back to 1973, MAWBY’s sparkling wines are a testament to Michigan’s winemaking prowess.

“This collaboration of agriculture, artistry, and passion will prove to be a vibrant experience that guests of the dinner will cherish for years to come,” said Emily Dockery, Executive Director of the Michigan Wine Collaborative. “We hope that these guests will form an emotional connection with Michigan wine that inspires them to plan trips to Michigan wine country regularly and emboldens them to demand local wines at their favorite wine shops, retailers, and restaurants.”

Tickets and Information: Tickets for the Field to Vase Dinner at Creekside Growers are still available but don’t wait! There are only a few available!

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit the Eventbrite page.

Contact: Camron King CEO & Ambassador916.239.8732 camron@americangrownflowers.org

The American Grown Field to Vase Dinner Tour invites guests nationwide to dine in the fields of America’s most stunning flower and foliage farms. The dinner tour is a cross-country series of gatherings where seasonal blooms and foliage dazzle on beautifully designed tablescapes dressed by top U.S. floral designers, while gourmet meals are prepared by well-known farm-to-table chefs.



Since launching, the dinners have garnered unprecedented local and national media attention and provided a wildly successful way to showcase the heritage of America’s flower-farming families. In 2017, the tour snagged Floral Management’s Marketer of the Year Award. Certified American Grown, the organizer of theses dinners, is a non-profit association of a diverse community of cut flower, cut foliage and potted plant farmers from across the United States. As the voice for domestic farms, CAG works towards sustainability and prosperity through a unified voice, effective advocacy, and strategic promotion. Certified American Grown farms participate in an audit to verify both origin and assembly of the flowers and foliage grown. When it appears on bouquets, bunches, pots, packaging or signage, the iconic brand mark instills consumer confidence in place of origin. For more information about Certified American Grown, visit americangrownflowers.org.