Valentine’s Day is a golden opportunity for brick-and-mortar florists to captivate new customers and increase sales. By incorporating preserved flowers into your offerings, you’ll not only stand out, but also provide your customers with lasting memories.

Source: SecondFlor.us

Are you ready for Valentine’s Day?

Valentine’s Day is one of the busiest times of the year for florists, and preparation is key. Ask yourself these questions to see if your flower shop is ready for the rush:

Have you secured enough inventory to meet the high demand during Valentine’s week?

Do you have a diverse range of arrangements, including long-lasting preserved flowers, to offer something unique?

Is your staff trained to handle the increased customer flow efficiently?

Are your window displays eye-catching and themed for Valentine’s Day?

Do you have a plan for upselling complementary products, such as chocolates or gift bundles?

If you answered “no” to any of these questions, get ready—this article will guide you step-by-step on how to prepare your shop and capitalize on this profitable holiday. Let’s dive into the essential strategies to ensure a successful Valentine’s Day season!

Stock Smart: build an inventory with preserved flowers

Preserved flowers are gaining traction as a sustainable and beautiful alternative to fresh blooms. For Valentine’s Day, consider adding preserved roses, hydrangeas, and eucalyptus to your inventory. These flowers maintain their vibrant colors and natural texture for months or even years, giving your customers a lasting memory of their special day.

Pro Tip: Highlight the longevity of preserved flowers on your signage and promotional materials. Customers love the idea of flowers that won’t wilt after a few days.

Create eye-catching window displays

Your window display is your shop’s first impression. Design an eye-catching Valentine’s Day theme featuring preserved flower arrangements in trendy color palettes like blush pink, deep red, and soft white. These will help you create an appealing visual that draws in passersby days and weeks before V-day.

Pro Tip: Use soft lighting to enhance the beauty of preserved flowers. Their vibrant hues reflect beautifully under warm lights, creating an inviting atmosphere.

Offer pre-made and custom arrangements

Time is of the essence during Valentine’s Day, especially for last-minute shoppers. Prepare a variety of pre-made preserved flower arrangements for quick sales. Use preserved flowers to create unique offerings like heart-shaped wreaths, boxed roses, or mixed bouquets that combine preserved and fresh blooms. At the same time, offer customization options for customers seeking something extra special.

Pro Tip: Time-management during the next weeks will be crucial for the success of the holiday. Find out more about our tips in another article by clicking here.

How to manage the rush during Valentine’s Day?

With the Valentine’s Day rush, managing orders, deliveries, and in-store traffic can be overwhelming. Invest in florist-friendly tools like POS systems and online order platforms to keep everything running smoothly.

Pro Tip: Offer online pre-orders for preserved flower arrangements with the option for in-store pickup. This reduces wait times and ensures customers get exactly what they want.

Educate your customers

Preserved flowers are still relatively new to many customers (and florists). Take the time to educate them on the benefits, such as their low maintenance, environmental friendliness, and long-lasting beauty. Use in-store signage, social media, and even short videos to share this information.

Your team will be the face of your shop during the Valentine’s rush. Ensure they’re well-trained on the features and benefits of preserved flowers so they can confidently sell them to customers.

Pro Tip: Host a quick workshop on how to handle preserved flowers to prevent any damage during handling or display. Need help? Contact us.

How to leverage social media for promotion?

Valentine’s Day is an Instagram-worthy holiday. Share high-quality photos of your preserved flower arrangements and tag your posts with trending hashtags like #ValentinesFlowers, #PreservedFlowers, and #ShopLocalFlorist. Encourage customers to share their purchases and tag your shop for added exposure. Run a Valentine’s Day contest on Instagram, offering a preserved flower arrangement as the prize. This can generate excitement and increase your shop’s visibility.

Upsell is crucial for Valentine’s Day

Increase your average sales by offering complementary items such as preserved floral crowns, candles, or greeting cards. With the increased price of balloons and helium these past few years, find other add-ons that have a better margin for you. Consider creating gift bundles that pair a preserved flower arrangement with a box of chocolates or a bottle of wine for the lovers to share.

