Nestled between the rugged Cascade Mountains and the Salish Sea, Skagit Valley is a thriving farming community just an hour north of Seattle, WA offering amazing activities during all four seasons. Renowned for incredibly fertile and productive farmland, Skagit Valley produces more than 90 different crops.

Take a leisurely drive (or bike ride!) surrounded by rolling hills, farmland, and forests. Pass fields of flowers, acres of raspberry bushes, and farms with grazing cows and horses.

Amble through quaint streets dotted with charming shops and cafes.

Fill a tote with artisan cheeses, award-winning jams, golden honey, and freshly baked loaves of bread.

Sleep under the stars or tucked under a quilt at a waterside inn.

This isn’t a village in Europe.

It’s a valley in Washington State.

Discover the Magic of Skagit.

Renowned for incredibly fertile and productive farmland, Skagit Valley produces more than 90 different crops, plus livestock and dairy products are grown in the area.

The Skagit River is a vital resource for the region, connecting the communities and providing a home for all five species of Pacific Salmon.

Tulips + So Much More

For more than 40 years, Skagit Valley’s annual tulip festival has attracted an estimated 300,000 visitors and $65 million in revenue to the region each April, according to the Washington State University Skagit County Extension.

“While folks know about our fabulous spring tulip festival, we offer amazing activities during all four seasons. Think snowshoeing + Christmas tree farms in the winter, bike rides + tulip fields in the spring, kayaking + farmstands in the summer, and hiking + pumpkin patches in the fall,” said Kristen Keltz, CEO of the Skagit Tourism Bureau. “Our Valley caters to everyone– from outdoor skiing, hiking, and whale-watching enthusiasts to those who’d rather curl up fireside at a lakefront lodge or experience live community theatre in the town center.”

Welcome to the Valley!

To raise awareness of what Skagit Valley offers year-round and to serve as a one-stop-shop for all things Skagit Valley, the Skagit Tourism Bureau (STB) was formally established in January of 2022.

Now at the helm of the organization, CEO Kristen Keltz, a Skagit Valley resident and 30-year veteran of the tourism and hospitality sector, is laser-focused on ensuring visitors and locals alike can easily access information about all that Skagit Valley offers.

Skagit Tourism Bureau Passport Programs

STB has launched three FREE PASSPORT PROGRAMS —Skagit Food Trail (year-round), Skagit Farm to Pint Trail (year-round), and Skagit Valley Tulip Passport (April)—mobile-exclusive passports featuring a curated collection of area attractions and businesses such as breweries, taprooms, farmers markets, bakeries, restaurants, inns, and farmstands, as well as deals, discounts, and prizes to redeem during stops throughout Skagit Valley.

“Our passports share dozens and dozens of suggestions as to where to sip locally made wines and craft beers while soaking in breathtaking views of the surrounding countryside, what cozy pubs to duck into for farm-to-table cuisine–fresh seafood, burgers, and salad—all homegrown, and so much more,” said Keltz.

How it Works

Visit https://www.visitskagitvalley.com/passports.

Sign up for one or all three of the Free Passport Programs.

The passports are instantly delivered to phone via text and emails and are ready to use immediately. There is no app to download. The pass can be saved to your phone’s home screen for easy one-tap access.

The passports do not expire and can be used ongoing as a guide to Skagit Valley.

“We find our corner of the country to be a magical one,” said Keltz. “We welcome visitors to come and be surrounded by the area’s natural beauty and the warm hospitality of the locals.”