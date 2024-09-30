In celebration of its 60th anniversary, the American Institute of Floral Designers (AIFD), in collaboration with the AIFD Foundation, is thrilled to announce an exciting year-long floral design competition: the “Designs of the Decades Competition.”

Each competition in the series will pay homage to a different decade of AIFD’s illustrious history and the evolution of the floral industry.

The 1970’s Entry Period begins September 15, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time and ends

October 15, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time

Enter Today!!

The “Designs of the Decades” competition is open to all floral designers and enthusiasts, inviting participants to unleash their creativity and commemorate the artistry that has shaped the floral world over the years.

Share this event with all of your flower friends and encourage them to participate. Join the AIFD community in this extraordinary tribute to creativity, history, and the future of floral artistry.

Entry Periods:

The 1970s: September 15, 2024, 1:00 p.m. EST – October 15, 2024, 11:59 p.m. PT

The 1980s: November 1, 2024, 1:00 p.m. EST – December 1, 2024, 11:59 p.m. PT

November 1, 2024, 1:00 p.m. EST – December 1, 2024, 11:59 p.m. PT The 1990s: January 1, 2025, 1:00 p.m. EST – January 30, 2025, 11:59 p.m. PT

January 1, 2025, 1:00 p.m. EST – January 30, 2025, 11:59 p.m. PT The 2000s: February 28, 2025, 1:00 p.m. EST – March 28, 2025, 11:59 p.m. PT

February 28, 2025, 1:00 p.m. EST – March 28, 2025, 11:59 p.m. PT The 2010s: April 18, 2025, 1:00 p.m. EST – May 19, 2025, 11:59 p.m. PT

Full Article Below. Source :AIFD

AIFD Announces “Designs of the Decades” Competition to Celebrate 60th Anniversary

AIFD, in collaboration with the AIFD Foundation, announces an exciting year-long floral design competition to celebrate AIFD’s 60th anniversary in 2025!

Each competition will celebrate a decade of AIFD and the art of floral design. This competition is open to all professional floral designers and floral enthusiasts! Each of the six competitions will have a winner!

Each winner, of the six competitions, will receive a General Registration to the 2025 AIFD Symposium in Palm Springs California where they will compete for the “Designs of the Decades Cup” as well as many fabulous prizes!

The rules are the same for each competition. One entry per competitor.

What Can You Win?

Each Decade winner will receive a General Registration to the 2025 AIFD Reflection Symposium in Palm Springs, California and will compete onsite to determine the winner of the prestigious Designs of the Decades Cup!

There are three exciting categories of prizes that the Cup competitors will be vying for:

First Place

The “Designs of the Decades Cup” presented during the annual 2025 Awards Ceremony

$1500 USD Cash Prize

100 Alexandra Farms garden roses of your choice (pending availability) and an invitation to the 2026 Annual Designers & Friends Farm Visit at Alexandra Farms

1 General Registration to the 2026 AIFD Symposium in Orlando, FL

Second Place

Second Place “Designs of the Decades Cup”

$750 USD Cash Prize

100 Alexandra Farms garden roses of your choice (pending availability)

Third Place

Third Place “Designs of the Decades Cup”

$500 USD Cash Prize

100 Alexandra Farms garden roses of your choice (pending availability)

Entry Period

The 1970’s Entry Period begins September 15, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time and ends

October 15, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time (“Entry Period”).

Read the Rules

Judging Score Sheet

To be inspired, watch the 1970’s Video produced by, AIFD Award of Design Influence Recipient, Charlie Groppetti AIFD. The first, in this series of six videos, is provided by the AIFD Foundation in celebration of the 60th Anniversary of AIFD.