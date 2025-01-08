Applications are now open for the American Floral Endowment’s 30+ Undergraduate and Graduate Scholarships through the online scholarship platform!

Full Press Release Below- Source AFE

2025 Scholarship Applications Now Open!

May 1 Deadline

Applications are now open for the American Floral Endowment’s 30+ Undergraduate and Graduate Scholarships through the online scholarship platform! Both undergraduate and graduate students studying floriculture and horticulture are welcome and encouraged to submit their applications by the May 1 deadline.



Scholarships range from $500 to $6,000.

Descriptions of each scholarship, along with the undergraduate and graduate applications, and requirements, are available here.

Scholarships are broken down into three categories:

Scholarships for undergraduate students only.

Scholarships for undergraduate or graduate students.

Scholarships for graduate students only.

Requirements for applying for scholarships: Be pursuing a career in or related to floriculture or horticulture.Be a citizen or resident of the U.S. or Canda or be enrolled in an accredited educational institution in the U.S. or Canada.Have a minimum2.0 grade point average.If you have any questions,

For more information, please contact Candice Musgrove at cmusgrove@afeendowment.org.