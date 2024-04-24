Floral Designer Katya Huter from the Netherlands shares her recent design featuring Enchanté™ by Danziger.

Drawing upon her expertise and creative vision, Huter recently curated a mesmerizing visual spectacle featuring Danziger’s Enchanté™.

Katya Huter shares:

“The main character of my design was, of course, Danzinger’s Enchanté™ with its secret charm lying in its beautiful full blossoms, possessing a gorgeous deep purple color with faint blue undertones. Elegantly shaped side branches adorn each stem, making them ideal for natural-looking installations and arrangements,”

close up of enchante statice flower
Design and photo by Katya Huter

“Just a few noteworthy facts about Enchanté™ I think are worth mentioning:

  1. The Enchante™ doesn’t have any odor –  this is quite interesting in comparison to other Limonium.
  2. The flower has a unique structure and a voluminous inflorescence like no other Limonium making it possible for flowers to be interwoven between inflorescences.”

Full article at Thursd Source

floral display using purple statice
Floral design and photo by Katya Huter