Celebrating Floral Excellence: The Gateway To The Americas International Floral Design Competition 2024

By Nita Robertson AIFD

Last week in Panama, floral designers from around the world gathered to compete in the Gateway to the Americas Cup Floral Design Competition. In the world of floral design, few events capture the artistry, skill, and international spirit quite like the Gateway To The Americas International Floral Design Competition. Founded in 1996 by Gus & Deborah De La Flor, this prestigious event has grown to become a cornerstone of floral excellence, uniting top floral artists from across the globe in a celebration of their craft.

A Showcase of Talent

The competition is renowned for its rigorous standards and vibrant display of creativity. Over three days of intense competition, selected floral artists from various countries demonstrate their exceptional skills across five distinct design categories. Each task is timed, pushing competitors to not only showcase their creativity but also their precision under pressure. Judged by their mastery of floral design principles, creativity, and technical skills, the participants are evaluated by some of the most esteemed names in the industry.

Gateway To The Americas 2024: A Glorious Success

This year’s competition, hosted in the picturesque city of Panama, was nothing short of spectacular. With floral designers from around the world converging to compete for the coveted Gateway To The Americas Cup, the event showcased a dazzling array of floral artistry. The winners of the 2024 competition exemplify the extraordinary talent and dedication present in the global floral community:

First Place: Attila Nemeth from Hungary, whose innovative designs captivated both the judges and the audience.

Second Place: Brenna Quan from Canada, who impressed with her elegant and imaginative floral arrangements.

Third Place: Shelly Huynh from Vietnam, whose designs demonstrated both skill and a unique flair.

A Legacy of Inspiration

Gus & Deborah De La Flor, alongside MVC Flowers & Events, have once again delivered an event that honors the spirit of floral design and fosters international camaraderie. Their dedication to promoting floral art and education continues to inspire and unite the floral community across the Americas and beyond.

As we celebrate the achievements of the 2024 champions, we also acknowledge the ongoing impact of the Gateway To The Americas competition. It remains a testament to the artistry and passion that drives the global floral industry, and a reminder of the vibrant connections it fosters among designers worldwide.

Congratulations to all the participants and winners of the Gateway To The Americas Cup 2024! Your talent and dedication enrich the world of floral design and inspire us all.