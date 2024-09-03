Enter the Florists’ Review Best in Blooms Design Contest for a chance to be featured in Florists’ Review magazine and win exciting prizes!

One lucky winner will receive a $500 credit from Smithers-Oasis North America and 240 stunning garden roses from Alexandra Farms.

To participate, submit 3-4 photos of your most impressive original floral designs for a shot at becoming a semi-finalist in our BEST in Blooms 2024 contest. Three semi-finalists will be selected to advance to the design competition.

Finalists will be tasked with creating an event installation using new foam letters from Oasis combined with exquisite flowers from Alexandra Farms.

All semi-finalists will be showcased in the November issue of Florists’ Review and featured across our social media channels.

Showcase your creativity and inspire fellow florists. It’s easy to enter!

The deadline to enter is September 20th.

Important: Semi-finalists will receive their supplies and flowers during the week of September 30th. You will need to photograph and video your creation and/or provide a tutorial, and return your files by October 6, 2024.

This contest is open to designers based in the United States.

Thank you for participating! 🌹

Smithers-Oasis Floral Products