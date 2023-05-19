The 2023 “Alexandra Farms Garden Rose Design Contest” is your next opportunity to showcase your floral design creativity and mastery to the world. Floral designers are invited to share their best work using garden roses in our sixth annual contest, which opens May 15.

As always, this year’s contest offers fabulous prizes, including all-expenses-paid trips for two to visit Alexandra Farms’ greenhouses in Colombia, free garden roses, and—new this year—cash awards!

The winners of the 2023 “Alexandra Farms Garden Rose Design Contest” will be announced on Alexandra Farms’ social media accounts and in the October 2023 issue of Florists’ Review magazine.

Read about the farm visit of last year’s contest winners on our blog: www.bit.ly/2022farmvisit

ABOUT ALEXANDRA FARMS

Alexandra Farms, located high in the Andes mountains of Colombia, is a boutique grower of fresh-cut flowers. Our collections include more than 70 unique and popular garden rose and dahlia varieties, all with special shapes, colors and fragrances. Since 2005, we’ve been dedicated to producing flowers with the best appearance and performance possible while keeping up with demand and trends. Alexandra Farms is certified through Florverde Sustainable Flowers and One Carbon World. Our long-lasting, award-winning flowers are available year-round through floral wholesalers around the world.