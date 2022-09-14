Enter FR’s Latest Best in Blooms Design Contest

Submission for the Florists’ Review BEST IN BLOOMS November 2022 Contest

Sponsored by Smithers Oasis and Alexandra Farms

Enter our next round of Best in Blooms Design Contest today!

Enter for your chance to win a Florist Spotlight feature in Florists’ Review magazine AND win a $500 credit from Smithers Oasis and 240 stems of gorgeous garden roses from Alexandra Farms.Submit your entry below to become a semi-finalist in our BEST in Blooms November 2022 contest.

Four semi-finalists will be chosen to compete in the final.Please submit 3-4 photos of your original floral designs to be chosen as a semi-finalist contestant in our BEST IN BLOOMS contest and tell us a little about yourself in the description box. The deadline for submission is September 22, 2022. If you have entered previous contests, you are welcome to submit again!!!

Each semi-finalist chosen will be delivered 48 stems of beautiful garden roses from Alexandra Farms. Including 12 Princess Hitomi, 6 Princess Pinku Spr, 12 Tsumugi and 12 Miyabi.

Semi-finalists will also receive an ECOssentials Container, midnight foam floral bricks, and a decorative wire accent from Smithers Oasis. Finalists will be asked to create a fabulous wedding centerpiece using the amazing product from our sponsors.

**Please note that as a semi-finalist, you will receive your flowers and supplies around Sept 26-28. You must be able to photograph and video your creation and/or a tutorial and return your files to us by October 5th, 2022.

All images and video footage must be copyright-free to publish across all Florists’ Review platforms.

All semi-finalists will be featured in our Florists’ Review November Issue and across all of our social media channels.

Thank you for joining us! 🌹

Sponsored by Smithers Oasis And Alexandra Farms

* This contest is open to designers located in the United States