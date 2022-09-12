fbpx
Florists' 2023 Trends Report: Sneak Peek Webinar September 21st

Florists’ 2023 Trends Report: Sneak Peek Webinar September 21st

Join us on Wednesday, Sept. 21st at 2:30 pm EST for a Free Webinar

Florists’ 2023 Trends Report: Sneak Peek Webinar Presented by BloomNation and Florists’ Review 

Join us for an invite-only sneak peek of the Florists’ 2023 Trends Report compiled by BloomNation. Discover the upcoming trends and the industry’s expected performance over the next five years. The full Trends report by BloomNation will be available on September 23rd, 2022.

In addition to the trends report, you’ll hear from Johanna Silva, a florist, and marketing professional. Johanna will share real-world marketing ideas to spike growth in 2023 and beyond.

Join this free educational webinar to hear:

  • Floral Trends For 2023
  • Industry Growth Over the Next 5 Years
  • Marketing Tips to Help You Grow

To Register: 

Register Here

To Register, Visit https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/3016626536152/WN_ofDOJmMVSmGwEQhKz-PkpQ 

The webinar will be live on ZOOM

Speakers

Jules Lewis Gibson, President & Creative Director, Florists’ Review

JoAnn Lawrence, Senior Content Marketing Manager, BloomNation

Johanna Silva, Co-owner of Andes’ Florist and Senior Director, Influencer StrategyHangarFour Creative

About The Author

FR Team

