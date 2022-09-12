Florists’ 2023 Trends Report: Sneak Peek Webinar September 21st
Join us on Wednesday, Sept. 21st at 2:30 pm EST for a Free Webinar
Florists’ 2023 Trends Report: Sneak Peek Webinar Presented by BloomNation and Florists’ Review
Join us for an invite-only sneak peek of the Florists’ 2023 Trends Report compiled by BloomNation. Discover the upcoming trends and the industry’s expected performance over the next five years. The full Trends report by BloomNation will be available on September 23rd, 2022.
In addition to the trends report, you’ll hear from Johanna Silva, a florist, and marketing professional. Johanna will share real-world marketing ideas to spike growth in 2023 and beyond.
Join this free educational webinar to hear:
- Floral Trends For 2023
- Industry Growth Over the Next 5 Years
- Marketing Tips to Help You Grow
To Register:
To Register, Visit https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/3016626536152/WN_ofDOJmMVSmGwEQhKz-PkpQ
The webinar will be live on ZOOM
Speakers
Jules Lewis Gibson, President & Creative Director, Florists’ Review
JoAnn Lawrence, Senior Content Marketing Manager, BloomNation
Johanna Silva, Co-owner of Andes’ Florist and Senior Director, Influencer Strategy, HangarFour Creative