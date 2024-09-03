This recognition highlights the joy balloons bring and the significant economic impact of the balloon industry in Georgia and worldwide, achieved with the support of Bob Burton, COO of burton + BURTON®

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp Proclaims September Balloon Month

Bogart, Georgia (September 3, 2024)

For almost fifteen years, Maxine H. Burton, Founder and President of burton + BURTON®, has been at the forefront of aligning “Balloon Month” in Georgia with International Balloon Month. Thanks to her efforts, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp issued a proclamation declaring September as Balloon Month throughout the state. This recognition, achieved with the support of Bob Burton, COO of burton + BURTON®, highlights the joy balloons bring and the significant economic impact of the balloon industry in Georgia and worldwide.

September is a time to celebrate the joy balloons bring and their ability to brighten someone’s day! It also serves as a reminder to handle balloons responsibly by following these key steps: (1) always secure balloons with weights; (2) never release balloons into the environment; and (3) pop and dispose of balloons properly when done. Spread the happiness of surprising someone with balloons by sharing your moments on social media and tagging @burtonplusburton on Instagram and Facebook.

About burton + BURTON

Founded in 1982, burton + BURTON® is a family-owned and -operated business that has grown into the largest wholesale distributor of balloons and coordinating gift products in the world. In addition to its showroom at the corporate headquarters in Bogart, Georgia, the company also maintains permanent showrooms at AmericasMart® Atlanta and Dallas Market CenterSM.