Meet the winners of our annual seasonal design competition

By Nita Robertson, AIFD

Soon the leaves begin to change and the air turns crisp. Autumn has become the most popular season for tying the knot. According to the “2023 Real Weddings Study” conducted by The Knot, 34 percent of weddings last year took place in September and October (tied at 17 percent each), making those two months, collectively, “peak wedding season.” June ranked second in 2023, with 11 percent of weddings occurring during that late spring/early summer month.

Several factors contribute to the growing preference for fall weddings, a trend that The Knot says is likely to continue. The cooler, less humid weather is ideal for outdoor ceremonies, and the stunning fall foliage provides a picturesque backdrop for photos. Additionally, fall tends to have fewer holidays and events, reducing scheduling conflicts for guests.

We are thrilled to unveil the winners of this year’s “Autumn Weddings Design Contest.” We received more than 60 entries from talented floral artists across North America, who created stunning designs that captured the essence of the autumn season. Join us as we celebrate these exceptional artists and explore the breathtaking floral masterpieces that have been chosen as this year’s standout designs.

For information about how you can enter future contests, visit our website, FloristsReview.com.

OUR SPONSORS AND CATEGORIES

Contest entrants compete for prizes and honors in five categories—“Best Overall Wedding,” “Best Bridal Bouquet,” “Best Wearable Flowers,” “Best Ceremony Décor” and Best Reception Décor”—from our contest sponsors as well as having their work published in Florists’ Review. Our contest sponsors are:

• Accent Decor

• Fitz Design

• SecondFlor

• True Client Pro

CONTEST PRIZES

• “Best Overall Wedding”: The winner will receive a $500 product credit from Accent Decor.

• “Best Bridal Bouquet”: The winner will receive a one-year subscription to True Client Pro’s “Florist Basic Plan”

• “Best Wearable Flowers”: Three winners will each receive a selection of products from Fitz Design.

– 1st Place—$350 value

– 2nd Place—$150 value

– 3rd Place—$100 value

• “Best Reception Décor”: The winner will receive a $350 product credit from SecondFlor.

• “Best Ceremony Décor”: The winner will receive a “Florist Spotlight” feature in an upcoming issue of Florists’ Review.

THE WINNERS

BEST OVERALL WEDDING

Amber Kornett Amber and Earth Howell, N.J. Photos by Cassie Castellaw Photography Kornett receives a $500 product credit from Accent Decor.

BEST BRIDAL BOUQUET

JulieStart Sapphire & Lace Wexford, Pa. Photo by Rachel Rowland Start will receive a one-year subscription to True Client Pro’s “Florist Basic Plan”

Honorable Mentions

BEST WEARABLE FLOWERS

First Place Emily Bills In Bloom Flowers & Gifts Maumee, Ohio Photo: Wave Tone Studio 1st Place—selection of products from Fitz Design $350 value

Second Place Amber Kornett Amber and Earth Howell, N.J. Photo: Cassie Castellaw Photography 2nd Place—selection of products from Fitz Design $150 value

Third Place Semia Dunne Flowers by Semia Providence, R.I. Photo: Erin McGinn 3rd Place—selection of products from Fitz Design $100 value

BEST RECEPTION DÉCOR

Julie Start Sapphire & Lace Wexford, Pa. Photos by Rachel Rowland Start will receive a $350 product credit from SecondFlor. SecondFlor is a wholesaler of preserved flowers, greeneries, mosses and dried flowers

BEST CEREMONY DÉCOR

Suzanna Cameron Stems Brooklyn Brooklyn, N.Y Cameron will receive a “Florist Spotlight” feature in an upcoming issue of Florists Review.

Honorable Mentions