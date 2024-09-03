Meet the winners of our annual seasonal design competition

By Nita Robertson, AIFD

Soon the leaves begin to change and the air turns crisp. Autumn has become the most popular season for tying the knot. According to the “2023 Real Weddings Study” conducted by The Knot, 34 percent of weddings last year took place in September and October (tied at 17 percent each), making those two months, collectively, “peak wedding season.” June ranked second in 2023, with 11 percent of weddings occurring during that late spring/early summer month.

Several factors contribute to the growing preference for fall weddings, a trend that The Knot says is likely to continue. The cooler, less humid weather is ideal for outdoor ceremonies, and the stunning fall foliage provides a picturesque backdrop for photos. Additionally, fall tends to have fewer holidays and events, reducing scheduling conflicts for guests.

We are thrilled to unveil the winners of this year’s “Autumn Weddings Design Contest.” We received more than 60 entries from talented floral artists across North America, who created stunning designs that captured the essence of the autumn season. Join us as we celebrate these exceptional artists and explore the breathtaking floral masterpieces that have been chosen as this year’s standout designs.

OUR SPONSORS AND CATEGORIES

Contest entrants compete for prizes and honors in five categories—“Best Overall Wedding,” “Best Bridal Bouquet,” “Best Wearable Flowers,” “Best Ceremony Décor” and Best Reception Décor”—from our contest sponsors as well as having their work published in Florists’ Review. Our contest sponsors are:

Accent Decor
Fitz Design
SecondFlor
True Client Pro

CONTEST PRIZES

“Best Overall Wedding”: The winner will receive a $500 product credit from Accent Decor.

“Best Bridal Bouquet”: The winner will receive a one-year subscription to True Client Pro’s “Florist Basic Plan”

“Best Wearable Flowers”: Three winners will each receive a selection of products from Fitz Design.

    – 1st Place—$350 value

    – 2nd Place—$150 value

    – 3rd Place—$100 value

“Best Reception Décor”: The winner will receive a $350 product credit from SecondFlor.

“Best Ceremony Décor”: The winner will receive a “Florist Spotlight” feature in an upcoming issue of Florists’ Review.

THE WINNERS

BEST OVERALL WEDDING

Amber Kornett

Amber and Earth

Howell, N.J.

Photos by Cassie Castellaw Photography

Kornett receives a $500 product credit from Accent Decor.

FR-Sept-24-front-cover
bride with bouquet
close up on bouquet
hanging installation
hanging installation
hanging installation
groomsmen

BEST BRIDAL BOUQUET

JulieStart

Sapphire & Lace

Wexford, Pa.

Photo by Rachel Rowland

Start will receive a one-year subscription to True Client Pro’s “Florist Basic Plan”

best bouquet

Honorable Mentions

honorable mention bouquets

BEST WEARABLE FLOWERS

First Place

Emily Bills

In Bloom Flowers & Gifts

Maumee, Ohio

Photo: Wave Tone Studio

1st Place—selection of products from Fitz Design $350 value

head wreath flowers

Second Place

Amber Kornett

Amber and Earth

Howell, N.J.

Photo: Cassie Castellaw Photography

2nd Place—selection of products from Fitz Design $150 value

pocket boutonniere

Third Place

Semia Dunne

Flowers by Semia

Providence, R.I.

Photo: Erin McGinn

3rd Place—selection of products from Fitz Design $100 value

flower headdress

BEST RECEPTION DÉCOR

Julie Start

Sapphire & Lace

Wexford, Pa.

Photos by Rachel Rowland

Start will receive a $350 product credit from SecondFlor.

SecondFlor is a wholesaler of preserved flowers, greeneries, mosses and dried flowers

reception centerpeices
reception

BEST CEREMONY DÉCOR

Suzanna Cameron

Stems Brooklyn

Brooklyn, N.Y

Cameron will receive a “Florist Spotlight” feature in an upcoming issue of Florists Review.

arch
ceremony

Honorable Mentions

honorable mentions