By Tonneli Grüetter

Florists’ Review is proud to share our “55 Top Event Florists of 2024,” selected from regions across America. These industry leaders represent the bright future of event florals.

Standing on a level all their own, these talented designers blend artistry, creativity and business acumen, and armed with the tools of our trade, they transform spaces into enchanting wonderlands and infusing their clients’ special days with natural beauty. From branded events to weddings, parties, charity galas and other special occasions, event florists play a pivotal role in creating unforgettable experiences that leave a lasting impression.

To increase demand for event florals within their businesses, these savvy florists have demonstrated an ability to leverage digital platforms, social media, and collaborations with event planners and fellow vendors. Using these strong networks, the leaders on this list showcase the most talked about and digitally viral events in recent years. By networking within the wider events industry, cultivating relationships with planners and creative agencies and participating in conventions, these designers have enhanced visibility and demand for floral décor, benefiting florists of all specialties.

The florists represented in this list embody excellence in the following event categories:

Branded Events: Perhaps the newest category of event florals, these special opportunities provide a unique canvas for floral designers to showcase their creativity and elevate brand experiences in radical ways. Whether it’s an invite-only product launch party, a B2B corporate conference or a public promotional event, event florists across America are working wonders through the language of flowers. Through their work, clients convey their identity, values and brand messaging using eye-catching installations of flowers and foliage. Design and Photo by The Flowerslinger

Parties and Celebrations: Parties and celebrations offer endless opportunities for event florists to unleash their imagination at a scalable level. Whether it’s a major milestone such as a birthday, an anniversary, a rite of passage or an annual event such as a holiday gathering, flowers are a go-to tool for clients wishing to enhance the ambiance of their parties and celebrations. From conversation-starting centerpieces to campy floral arches and fun wearables, these florists are experts at tailoring their designs to suit the themes, colorways and vibes of trend-setting events. ÀVotre Service Events-Julian Navarette Photography

Weddings: Perhaps more so than any other type of event, weddings are the most iconic, cherished (and lucrative) occasions for event florists. Throughout wedding ceremonies and the festivities leading up to them, flowers play a central role in symbolizing love and the creation of a renewed sense of personal brand formed by the couple celebrating. From wedding bouquets to ceremony installations and reception décor, the flowers arranged by these design studios are essential elements in creating picture-perfect wedding days infused with beauty. Birch Event Design- Amrit photography

Charity Galas and Fundraisers: Charity galas and fundraisers present distinctive opportunities for event florists to contribute to meaningful causes while showcasing their talent and creativity. Highlighted on this list are skilled designers who, by donating floral arrangements or collaborating with event organizers as vendors, play a vital role in creating inspiring environments to keep community services flourishing. The moods set by these designers using flowers motivates donors to support charitable initiatives. ÀVotre Service Events

Event floristry is a dynamic and rewarding specialty within our industry that combines artistic expertise with entrepreneurial spirit. From branded events to weddings, parties, charity galas and beyond, these event florists have brought dreams to life and created unforgettable experiences for their clients and guests alike. With creativity, dedication and strategic business acumen, the business leaders on in this list are flourishing in the world of event floristry, leaving a legacy of beauty and inspiration across America.

55 Top Event Florists of 2024

“Floral designs in any aspect bring a unique touch of elegance and sophistication to an event. They add a sense of exclusivity and personalization, elevating the ambiance and creating a memorable experience for guests. Each arrangement we create is tailored to every client’s specific vision, enhancing the overall aesthetic and leaving a lasting impression. From saturated modern color palettes, large-scale installations or super unusual blooms, we create environments that immerse our clients and their guests in the experiences they’ve been dreaming up with us for months. Bespoke floral design just brings the big picture together and really creates the magic.” — Cassidy Marie Walker Noble Floral Co. Portland, Ore. Noble Floral-wander kings photography-totemevents

“My approach to floral designs created specifically for events and weddings is to create unique and varied compositions that allow guests to observe the pieces with curiosity. Styling tables with unexpected still-life-inspired arrangements gives me the license to pull inspiration from the other elements of the event design so that guests might admire the distinctive ingredients used and regard each arrangement as a piece of art.” — Siobhán Mangan LOAM Studio Austin, Texas Loam Studio

“Brands really gain the full extent of the power of flowers by hiring a florist. Not only do flowers allow for them to express who they are creatively but they also bring a subtle touch of authenticity. The fact that brands are awakening to the power of flowers is something that is important to me. More than just the beauty that meets the eye, flowers have an undeniable essence/spirit to them that naturally brings joy. They cultivate an atmosphere of gratitude and appreciation and permit an openness to empathize with one another.” — Tobore Oweh The Petal Effect Los Angeles, Calif.

“We feel that the bride’s bouquet is the most important floral element of the wedding. There is no better feeling as a floral creative to witness the bride’s face light up when she sees her bouquet vision come to life.” — Renee City Blossoms Las Vegas, Nev. City Blossom