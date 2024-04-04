United Selections’ latest collaboration with Alina Neacsa:

International Event Designer Alina Naesca encapsulates the essence of Easter and the rejuvenation of springtime. She adorned the corridors of Romania’s Bethlen Haller Castle, offering a preview of the Nova Vita and Golden Blossoms from the renowned rose breeder United Selections. Their collaboration endeavors to introduce novel floral arrangements and embellishments, aiming to evoke delight and magnificence in each bouquet.

“The golden blossoms, with their brilliant, yellow flowers, are particularly beloved during Easter celebrations worldwide. These flowers, which are frequently seen as representations of joy, rebirth, and enlightenment, are wonderfully encapsulated in the 16th-century castle.” Nelson Kimathi, Marketing Manager at United Selections.

