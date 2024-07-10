From June 4 to 7, thirteen lily bulb exporters opened their doors to the international lily trade, giving visitors insight into the quality and characteristics of the large number of diverse varieties.

Impressive Dutch Lily Days 2024

From June 4 to 7, thirteen lily bulb exporters opened their doors to the international lily trade. Deeply impressed were the peers of the trial plantings. These gave them insight into the quality and characteristics of the large number of diverse varieties. Visitors also talked about the opportunities and possibilities in sustainable lily growing.

The Dutch Lily Days are an interesting mix of discovering novelties, making contacts and sparring about developments and challenges in the sector. It is a good time to discuss these and other developments with industry colleagues.

Working together by working together

The opening of the Dutch Lily Days took place on Tuesday, June 4, at Zabo Plant in ‘t Zand. Special guest at the opening was former speed skating professional Irene Schouten. The way Schouten excelled at all speed skating events made her a number of times world champion and multiple Olympic champion. It takes being able to surprise when you really need to.

This is actively anticipated from the lily profession. To flourish requires an optimal climate and intensive cooperation in all areas, as well as commitment, insight and content. It requires cooperation by actually working together. For that reason, for the second year, the opening of the Dutch Lily Days has been combined with the (FPC) lily day of Royal FloraHolland, which this year, among other things, launched the new promotion campaign for the lily.

World of the lily

Once again this year, thousands of visitors from home and abroad immersed themselves in the world of the lily for a week. They were able to visit no fewer than thirteen Dutch lily breeders and exporters to meet and spar with the key players.

13 participants

This where the participants in the Dutch Lily Days 2024: P. Aker, Boots Flowerbulbs, Van den Bos Flowerbulbs, Bot Flowerbulbs, De Jong Lelies Holland, Lily Company, Onings Holland Flowerbulbs, C. Steenvoorden, Gebr. Vletter & Den Haan, VWS Flowerbulbs, World Breeding, Zabo Plant and Royal Van Zanten Flowerbulbs.