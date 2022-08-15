Venture to Kennett Square, Pennsylvania and you’ll find a gem worthy of traveling for. Longwood Gardens is home to 1,100 acres of stunning outdoor and indoor gardens. There is so much to see and the plants in bloom are always changing. It is a great destination for any flower lover.

A Day at Longwood Gardens Is Just What We Need Right Now

Take in stunning flora as you explore the sprawling gardens just outside of West Chester, PA

BY TARYN GUETTLER Published: August 10, 202 2

Venture to Kennett Square, Pennsylvania and you’ll find a gem worthy of traveling for. Longwood Gardens is home to 1,100 acres of stunning indoor and outdoor gardens. With so much ground, there’s lots to see and the plants in bloom are always changing. It’s the perfect spot for a relaxing day trip with the whole family.

Right now, a special exhibit, “Light: Installations by Bruce Munro” is lighting up the gardens at dusk from now until October 30. Eight installations span both the indoor and outdoor spaces and it is a must-see!

One of the main sights to see at Longwood Gardens is the conservatory, which was built in 1921. It houses an array of plants and gardens like bonsai trees, orchids, collections of tropical and Mediterranean plants and so much more. The conservatory also houses an exhibition hall, which showcases a rotation of plant artistry installations.

Outside the conservatory, stroll through some of the many expertly designed and maintained open-air gardens. Some gardens are dedicated to certain flowers, like peonies and roses. Others showcase a mix of plants, like the Meadow Garden, a new, 86-acre garden that blooms in the summer. You can also get lost in one of many peaceful, wooded nature trails. Right now, the Flower Garden Walk and the Idea Garden have dozens of vibrant flowers in bloom.

A centerpiece of Longwood Gardens is the collection of fountains. The Main Fountain Garden boasts spectacular water shows that are scheduled throughout the day and a colorful illuminated nighttime show. You can also catch water displays at the Open Air Theatre, which has been putting on shows since 1914, or relax in the Italian Water Garden. If you have a kid who loves to learn how things work, you might even be able to catch a peek into the plumbing and electricity that make these stunning displays possible.

One of the best things about Longwood Gardens are the hidden gems that can be found tucked away throughout. The Chimes Tower and Waterfall are sure to make any kid feel like they’re part of a fairy tale and the two treehouses add a sense of adventure to your day. I also love how you can return to Longwood Gardens time and time again and always find something new to see.

Longwood Gardens isn’t just limited to the warmer months. Stop by from November to January and walk through the award-winning light display while sipping hot cocoa.

Longwood Gardens is open Monday and Wednesday from 10 am to 6 pm and Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10 am to 10 pm (closed Tuesdays). Tickets are $25/adults, $22/seniors and college students (with a valid ID), $13/ages 5 to 18 and free/ages 4 and under. There is an additional charge for the “Light” installation at dusk. Discounts are available for active military and veterans (with a valid ID).