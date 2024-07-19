Repurposing Symposium Flowers to Brighten the Day of Local Residents

By Nita Robertson AIFD

Orlando, FL – The American Institute of Floral Designers (AIFD) has once again demonstrated its commitment to community and compassion through its annual “Blooms Over” initiative. This inspiring project, led by an exceptional committee of AIFD volunteers, redirects the generous abundance of sponsor-donated product from the event and repurposes it for a community project. The mission is to reduce waste and give flowers from Symposium a second purpose of brightening the day for local residents.

This year, the “Blooms Over Orlando” committee of AIFD volunteers was led by Brenna Quan, AIFD, CFD, from Burnaby, B.C., Canada; Kelly Mace, CFD, AAF, PFCI, marketing manager at Smithers Oasis North America, and Amy Neugebauer, AIFD, CFD, TMFA, from Spring, Texas. We are excited to report that this year’s project yielded 1,711 bouquets that went out to the Orlando community, including several VA hospitals, area Ronald McDonald Houses and numerous assisted-living homes.

“We not only touched 1711 people, but we have reached 1711 people and families!” explained Amy Neugebauer AIFD.

“Co-chairing ‘Blooms Over Orlando’ with Kelly and Amy was worth the many extra ‘steps’ and time devoted during ‘EMERGE’. We exceeded our goal of 1,500 bouquets by more than a couple hundred and distributed them to local individuals and families with the help of Sarah Morgan, president of Benevolent Bouquets in Orlando. AIFD is not only about education and inspiration but also about community. This special marketing project connects us directly to the public to spread the joy of flowers we all understand and love!” shared Brenna Quan AIFD.

AIFD Symposium attendees are encouraged to volunteer and participate in this heartwarming project, contributing to its growing success year after year. The initiative not only showcases the creativity and skill of floral designers but also emphasizes the importance of community engagement and the positive impact of floral art. Well over 100 volunteers visited our sessions (many of them multiple times), which included designers of all experiences! We had students, first-timers, mentors, Presidents, Past-Presidents, Ambassadors, International guests, and even kids and grandkids of our AIFD designers!!

This year, the Floriology Institute generously donated 2 Scholarship Certificates as participant incentives. One was for in-person design class valued at $1500, awarded to the volunteer who spent the most time helping at Blooms Over Orlando and the second, by a drawing, was a one-year subscription for their on-demand program valued at $399.

“As florists, all we really want is for people to have flowers in their hands & feel that sense of joy they can bring. My favorite thing that happened during a session: a family of hotel guests had spotted us and were welcomed in to take some flowers as we were building bouquets. A young boy, no more than 8 years old, took time to survey and pick the one he thought best. He then immediately turned to his mother and said, “This is for you, Mom”. It was the sweetest moment that still brings a sweet tear to my eye.” Shared Quan.

We hope to see you next summer at the 2025 AIFD Symposium “Reflection” and encourage you to give some time to the Blooms over Palm Springs project.

About AIFD The American Institute of Floral Designers (AIFD) is a premier organization dedicated to advancing the art of professional floral design through education, service, and leadership. AIFD members are recognized for their creative excellence and technical skill, setting the standards in the floral industry.

For more information about AIFD and its initiatives, please visit AIFD’s official website.