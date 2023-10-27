Full Article Below Source: Flowerpowerdaily

Budapest’s Attila Nemeth Creates Memorable Pumpkin Art

By Jill Brooke

We love exploring the world to find notable floral talents whose work stands out from the crowd.

Attila Nemeth’s name was given to us by our friends at Boston’s Cass School of Floral Design who are on the frontlines of up and coming talents. Nemeth had been studying to be an ornamental gardener in Hungary and then in his final year took classes in floral design. Obviously, it is where he landed and prospered.

He worked for master florist Imre Kata before venturing out on his own, citing influences from Gregor Lersch’s architectural work in using natural materials as well as art museums for color pairings. Any great artist synthesizes all their learning into a collective pool where they can then dive and swim with their own creative style.

Years ago, he started painting pumpkins in a kaleidoscope of colors, streaking them with gold and white flourishes which is not unlike many of the Budapest palaces and street architecture. Sure enough, this has caught on and why we are showcasing his work.

“Our students enjoy how Attila cleverly uses pumpkins as the base for creating gorgeous designs filled with intense blooms in the richest tones of autumn,” says Tyke Patriquin, Administrative Director of Cass School of Floral Design. “It’s always a treat to see how they turn a regular pumpkin into a regal and lush arrangement.”

Says Tonneli Gruetter of Florists Review magazine, “His style is iconic of the fall season and delights people from around the world.”

Jill Brooke is a former CNN correspondent, Post columnist and editor-in-chief of Avenue and Travel Savvy magazine. She is an author and the editorial director of FPD and floral editor for aspire design and home magazine

Photo Credit: Attila Nemeth