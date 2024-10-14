Floraldaily reports on the Expo Flor Ecuador show that took place in Quito last week.

Expo Flor Ecuador 2024 is a wrap. The third edition again took place in Quito where many innovations and novelties were showcased. Visitors from, among others, North America, Europe, and even the Middle East found their way to the Metropolitan Convention Center. See and learn more about the giant roses, vibrant alstroemerias, new varieties of Gypsophila and the farms that grow them. Also, our FloralDaily editor was present to make our traditional photo report.

Some exhibitors were anxious about whether the expo would actually take place due to the political unrest in Ecuador; however, it turned out that there was little evidence of this last week. “In the face of everything—wars and pandemics—we adapt,” said Alejandro Martinez of ExpoFlores in his opening speech. “All thanks to the breeders and growers who continue to persevere.”

Team Mystic Flowers; Jelle Posthumus, Sandra Espinel and Hugo Cifuentes of United Selections; Jeroen Oudheusden, Richard Fernandez and Tony Bruggink of FSI with Alejandro Martinez of ExpoFlores; Team Danziger Ecuador.

In addition to the many roses for which Ecuador is famous, the country’s climate is also ideal for a wide range of other flower varieties. Alstroemerias the size of dinner plates, Gypsophila in various types, colors, and sizes, and giant ranunculus were all on display. Hydrangeas remain popular as well, according to Marcel Salman of Kolster. “Our Dutch hydrangeas are grown here in Ecuador and are very popular. The colors of these ‘Dutch Hydrangeas’ are so vibrant; you won’t find anything like them here.”

Sulaiman Aloqaibi from United Flower Group highlights the challenges facing the Dutch market. He imports flowers and plants from around the world to Saudi Arabia but has noticed a significant decline in the number of flowers imported from the Netherlands. This prompted him to visit Expo Flor Ecuador. “Since COVID, wedding planners in Saudi Arabia stopped buying fresh flowers, except for table arrangements. Weddings became smaller during the pandemic, and to maximize reuse, they turned to plastic flowers from China. Additionally, the creativity of florists in Saudi Arabia has been heavily influenced by online shopping. Customers see pictures of flowers and want exactly what they see in the photos. As a result, there has been a 60% reduction in the import of Dutch flowers, as they are not available year-round.”

Team de Ruijter Ecuador

It’s clear that Ecuadorians know how to make an impact, as evidenced by the impressive stands at the fair. The bigger, the better seemed to be the motto, with booths thematically designed and overflowing with flowers. The theme of “bigger, brighter, bolder” was certainly taken to heart. Next year, many growers, breeders, and other interested parties will gather in neighboring Colombia, where Proflora will take place again in early October. In just a few weeks, the floral community will convene in the Netherlands, where many exhibitors and visitors from Expo Flor Ecuador will also be present at Trade Fair Aalsmeer and/or IFTF from November 5 to 7, 2024.

