Register for the upcoming HFNA webinar, “A Fresh Look at Floral Design Using Hawaii-Grown Tropical Flowers and Foliage,” on November 1st to learn more about Hawaiian flowers and be inspired by amazing floral designers. Don’t miss this amazing opportunity.

Note from HFNA below

Our 2024 Fresh Look Expo Webinar is being held on Friday, November 1st. We will present the teachings of professional floral designers Lia and Kelsi Mercado, Hitomi Gilliam AIFD, Lois Hiranaga AIFD, Sue Tabbal-Yamaguchi AIFD, EMC; Phil & Cathy Rulloda, AIFD; Rene VanRems AIFD as well as Lea Romanowski AIFD, who was the first place winner of our 2022 Wedding Bouquet Design Competition!

Please register to learn from these masters of floral design, each focusing on their design specialties. You may register here: https://www.crowdcast.io/c/freshlook

Once you register, you will receive an email from CrowdCast with your link into the webinar. Please maintain that link; you will be able to go into the webinar and watch sections you missed, or rewatch it in its entirety. The link will be good for at least 30 days.

We hope you will join us for this exciting Fresh Look at floral design using Hawaii grown tropical flowers and foliage.