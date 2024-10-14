Jet Fresh Flower Growers is thrilled to announce its partnership as an Authorized VIP® Rose Producer and Distributor for North America and the Caribbean. This collaboration promises to bring the unique beauty of VIP® Wax Dipped Roses and Jet Fresh Ecuadorian Grown roses to the floral industry across the region.

Jet Fresh Flower Growers Becomes Authorized VIP® Rose Producer and Distributor for North America and the Caribbean

Quito, Ecuador – October 8, 2024 – Jet Fresh Flower Growers is excited to announce its new partnership as an Authorized VIP® Rose Producer and Distributor for North America and the Caribbean. This collaboration promises to bring the unique beauty of VIP® Wax Dipped Roses— and Jet Fresh Ecuadorian Grown roses—to the floral industry across the region.

“Our Jet Fresh VIP® roses are not just roses; they are artful gifts, designed to elevate any occasion or arrangement,” said Juanita Coloma, Director of Jet Fresh Flower Growers. When Jet Fresh Flower Growers was founded in 2016, the goal was to grow flowers as creatively as possible—offering vibrant colors, art, and endless options. After years of collaboration with VIP® Roses, this vision has expanded.

Launched at the 2024 FlorExpo in Quito, we are excited to offer the renowned VIP® artistry and formulas. VIP® Roses for North America and the Caribbean will now be cultivated and designed at the VIP Lab in Cotopaxi, Ecuador. With close collaboration from the VIP Team, Jet Fresh Flowers is proud to bring this popular collection and unique toppings to our customers.

“It is an honor to represent VIP® Roses on this side of the world. The Sassen Family are true floral scientists, and we will continue to uphold the highest standards of quality and innovation in our offerings.” said Michael Black, President of Jet Fresh Flowers. For over 60 years, VIP® Roses has upheld a family legacy of creativity, quality, and service. Now, these world-renowned roses are available through Jet Fresh Flower Growers.

For more information about Jet Fresh VIP® roses and our distribution services, please visit our website at www.jetfreshflowers.com or contact us at mimi@jetfreshflowers.com.

About Jet Fresh Flower Growers

Jet Fresh Flower Growers, S.A. is our boutique rose farm located in Cotopaxi, Ecuador producing over 60 different varieties of roses, as well as color-enhanced designs. Located 2,896 meters above sea level, the roses we produce allow us to supply a wider inventory of quality Ecuadorian roses worldwide.