Throughout time, people have had a lot to say about flowers. Poets, songwriters, philosophers, even activists are known for using flowers to convey what they mean.

96 Flower Quotes: Inspirational, Motivating, Funny & More

October 23, 2023

Flowers permeate our everyday lives in ways we sometimes don’t even notice. They punctuate landscapes everywhere we go. Restaurants and offices brighten their space with blooms, and flowers frequently appear in art and media. Throughout time, people have had a lot to say about flowers.

Just as they are in visual art, flowers are favored subjects of poets, songwriters, and wordsmiths of all kinds. Common quotes about flowers express so many sentiments, from sincere to funny, on greeting cards and posters and more. Short flower quotes are popular with social media users to express feelings or complement photographs.

Poets, songwriters, philosophers, even activists are known for using flowers to convey what they mean, dating back to oral traditions. Flower symbolism is fertile ground for creativity, so it makes sense that there are more quotes about flowers in poetry, prose, and song than we could possibly list here. There are some very short flower quotes with big impact, and lines of poetry that stretch metaphor in every direction.

We did our best to divide some flower quotes by the sentiment they express, but the truth is, there’s plenty of overlap, again due to the mutability of flower symbolism. Our cultural love of flowers really shows in the ways we incorporate them into our language. Who knows, maybe these flower quotes will inspire the wordsmith in you!

Romantic Flower Quotes

“Love is flower like; Friendship is like a sheltering tree.” – Samuel Taylor Coleridge

“The rose is the flower and handmaiden of love – the lily, her fair associate, is the emblem of beauty and purity.” – Dorothea Dix

“If I had a single flower for every time I think about you, I could walk forever in my garden.”– Claudia Adrienne Grandi

“My love for you blossoms every day.”– Anonymous

“Love is like wildflowers; it’s often found in the most unlikely places.”– Ralph Waldo Emerson

“If you really screw up, send roses.” – Letitia Baldrige

Quotes About Flowers and Friendship

“One sure way to lose another woman’s friendship is to try to improve her flower arrangements”. Marcelene Cox.

I think that friendship always makes us feel such sweet gratitude, because the world almost always seems like a very hard desert, and the flowers that grow there seem to grow against such high odds. Stephen King

“Happiness held is the seed; Happiness shared is the flower.”– John Harrigan

“Flowers are like friends; they bring color to your world.”– Anonymous

“It’s so clear that you have to cherish everyone. I think that’s what I get from these older black women, that every soul is to be cherished, that every flower Is to bloom.” – Alice Walker

“Gardens and flowers have a way of bringing people together, drawing them from their homes.” – Clare Ansberry

Flower Quotes of Admiration

“She wore flowers in her hair and carried magic secrets in her eyes.” – Arundhati Roy

“She is a little wildflower with a lot of warrior underneath.” – Melody Lee

“I love people who go on stage and blossom like a weird flower.” – Christine and the Queens

“Mama was my greatest teacher, a teacher of compassion, love and fearlessness. If love is sweet as a flower, then my mother is that sweet flower of love.”– Stevie Wonder

“She sprouted love like flowers, grew a garden in her mind, and even on the darkest days, from her smile the sun still shined.”– Erin Hanson

“If I had to describe the scent of Michigan in spring and summer, it wouldn’t be a particular smell – blooming wildflowers or boat exhaust off the lake – it would be a color: Green.” – Viola Shipman

“She is like a wildflower; beautiful, fierce, and free.”– Anonymous

Inspirational Flower Quotes

“Flowers are for our souls to enjoy” – Sioux proverb

“If we could see the miracle of a single flower, clearly our whole life would change.” – Gautama Buddha

“Happiness is to hold flowers in both hands.” -Japanese Proverb

“Do you suppose she is a wildflower?” – Lewis Carroll

“All the flowers of all the tomorrows are in the seeds of today.” Native American proverb

“There are always flowers for those who want to see them.” –Henri Matisse

“Make it so the poor are no longer despised and thrown away. Look at them standing about – like wildflowers, which have nowhere else to grow.” – Philip Yancey

“Being preoccupied with our self-image is like being deaf and blind. It’s like standing in the middle of a vast field of wildflowers with a black hood over our heads.” – Pema Chodron

“To plant a garden is to believe in tomorrow.” –Audrey Hepburn

“Flowers grow out of dark moments.” –Corita Kent

“If you take a flower in your hand and really look at it, it’s your world for a moment.” – Georgia O’Keefe.

“A sunflower teaches us so much about love.” – Samrah Ahmad

“I chose a sunflower because when darkness descends they close up to regenerate.” – Halle Berry

“Don’t let the tall weeds cast a shadow on the beautiful flowers in your garden.”– Steve Maraboli

“Flowers grow back, even after they are stepped on. So will I.”– Anonymous

“Spring: A lovely reminder of how beautiful change can truly be.”– Unknown

“No matter how chaotic it is, wildflowers will still spring up in the middle of nowhere.” -Sheryl Crow

“Even the tiniest of flowers can have the toughest roots.”– Shannon Mullen

“Every flower blooms in its own time.”– Ken Petti

“The butterfly is a flying flower, the flower a tethered butterfly.” – Ecouchard Le Brun

“Open the bloom of your heart and become a gift of beauty to the world.”– Bryant McGill

“A flower blooming in the desert proves to the world that adversity, no matter how great, can be overcome.”– Matshona Dhliwayo

“Like wildflowers; You must allow yourself to grow in all the places people thought you never would.”– E.V.

“Don’t wait for someone to bring you flowers. Plant your own garden and decorate your own soul.”– Luther Burbank

“Politeness is the flower of humanity.” – Joseph Joubert

“A flower does not use words to announce its arrival to the world; it just blooms.”– Matshona Dhliwayo

“A rose can never be a sunflower, and a sunflower can never be a rose. All flowers are beautiful in their own way, and that’s like women too.”– Miranda Ker

“Flowers don’t worry about how they’re going to bloom. They just open up and turn toward the light and that makes them beautiful.”– Jim Carrey

“Where flowers bloom so does hope.” – Lady Bird Johnson

“A flower does not think of competing with the flower next to it. It just blooms.”– Zen Shin

“Minds are like flowers; they open only when the time is right.” – Stephen Richards

“If you tend to a flower, it will bloom, no matter how many weeds surround it.”– Matshona Dhliwayo

“The flower that follows the sun does so even in cloudy days.”– Robert Leighton

“In joy and in sadness, flowers are our constant friends.”– Anonymous

“A flower’s appeal is in its contradictions — so delicate in form yet strong in fragrance, so small in size yet big in beauty, so short in life yet long on effect.”– Terri Guillemets

“Flowers don’t tell, they show.” – Stephanie Skeem

“Flowers whisper ‘Beauty!’ to the world, even as they fade, wilt, fall.”– Dr. SunWolf

“Flowers always make people better, happier and more helpful; they are sunshine, food and medicine for the soul.” – Luther Burbank

“You’re only here for a short visit. Don’t hurry, don’t worry. And be sure to smell the flowers along the way.”– Walter Hagen

“If we could see the miracle of a single flower clearly our whole life would change.”– Buddha

“All the flowers of the tomorrows are in the seeds of today.”– Indian Proverb

Flowers in Literature and Song

“It’s spring again. I can hear the birds sing again. See the flowers start to bud. See young people fall in love.” – Lou Rawls

“Earth laughs in flowers.” – Ralph Waldo Emerson

“Spring buds burst to bloom, and the river carries their song of life.” – Jayita Bhattacharjee

“The fairest thing in nature, a flower, still has its roots in earth and manure.” – D. H. Lawrence.

“Flowers didn’t ask to be flowers and I didn’t ask to be me.” -Kurt Vonnegut

“The hills were alive with wildflowers and I

Was as wild, even wilder than they

For at least I could run…”

– Dolly Parton, ‘Wildflowers’

“So I ran fearing not where I’d go

When a flower grows wild

It can always survive

Wildflowers don’t care where they grow.”

– Dolly Parton, ‘Wildflowers’

“Flowers seem intended for the solace of“ordinary humanity.” – John Ruskin

“Many eyes go through the meadow, but few see the flowers in it.” – Ralph Waldo Emerson

“Flowers are a proud assertion that a ray of beauty out values all the utilities in the world.” -Ralph Waldo Emerson

“There are days we live

as if death were nowhere

in the background; from joy

to joy to joy, from wing to wing,

from blossom to blossom to

impossible blossom, to sweet impossible blossom.”

– Li-Young Lee

“You can cut all the flowers but you cannot keep spring from coming.” – Pablo Neruda

“Flowers are not made by singing ‘Oh, how beautiful’, and sitting in the shade.” – Rudyard Kipling

“young seeds that have not seen sun

forget

and drown easily.”

– Audre Lorde

“The smallest flower is a thought, a life answering to some feature of the Great Whole, of whom they have a persistent intuition.” – Honore de Balzac

Funny Quotes About Flowers

“You love flowers, but you cut them. You love animals, but you eat them. You tell me you love me, so now I’m scared!” Anon.

‘You ate my begonias! God!’ from Mrs. Doubtfire.

“Daisies. The original fortune tellers.” Anon.

“Keep calm and buy me some flowers”. Anon.

“You’d get a lot more work done if you didn’t stop and smell the roses so often”. Anon.

“Say it with flower pots!” P. G. Wodehouse (Leave It To Psmith).

“If someone throws a stone at you, throw a flower at them. But remember to throw the flower pot with it”. Minions

“If the English language made any sense, lackadaisical would have something to do with a shortage of flowers”. Doug Larson.

Miscellaneous Flower Quotes

“Life without Gardening? … I don’t think so!” Anon.

“A fox is a wolf who sends flowers”. Ruth Brown.

“Children in a family are like flowers in a bouquet: there’s always one determined to face in an opposite direction from the way the arranger desires”. Marcelene Cox.

“Take one flower that you like and get lots of them. And don’t try to ‘arrange’ them. It’s surprisingly hard to do a flower arrangement the way a florist does one. Instead, bunch them all together or put them in a series of small vases all down the table.” – Ina Garten

“Life is too short. Buy the Hydrangea.” – Anon.

“Love is the flower you’ve got to let grow.” – John Lennon

“If you look the right way, you can see that the whole world is a garden.” – Frances Hodgson Burnett

“What a lonely place it would be to have a world without a wildflower!” – Roland R. Kemler

“I’d rather wear flowers in my hair, than diamonds around my neck.” – Unknown

“Flowers are a proud assertion that a ray of beauty out values all the utilities in the world.” – Ralph Waldo Emerson

“The very best relationship has a gardener and a flower. The gardener nurtures and the flower blooms.” – Carole Radziwill

“Politeness is the flower of humanity”– Joseph Joubert

