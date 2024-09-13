The Fun ‘N Sun 2024 Floral Convention occurred on September 4-7 in Carlsbad, California. This convention provided a dynamic experience, striking the perfect balance between educational opportunities, a golf tournament, farm tours, and a lively trade fair.

Full Press Release form Calflowers Below

Fun ‘N Sun 2024: A Blossoming Success in Carlsbad, CA

Carlsbad, CA (September 11, 2024) – The Fun ‘N Sun 2024 Floral Convention has wrapped up at the picturesque Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, CA, with over 390 attendees celebrating four days of floral innovation, learning, and networking. From September 4-7, the convention provided a dynamic experience, striking the perfect balance between educational opportunities, a golf tournament, farm tours, and a lively trade fair.

“We’re hearing from our attendees that Fun ‘N Sun 2024 might have been the best one ever, and that’s saying a lot!” shared Monnaie Pepin, Director of Events at CalFlowers. “At Fun ‘N Sun, we strive to create the perfect balance of networking opportunities, relevant educational sessions, a trade fair, epic farm tours, and hands-on design classes. This year, we truly hit that mark, offering something for every segment of the floral industry, from seed to vase.”

A Diverse and Growing Community Fun ‘N Sun 2024 welcomed a mix of long-standing and emerging professionals, including 70 first-time attendees. Budding new businesses and deep-rooted companies came together, exemplifying the strength and diversity of the floral community. The event highlighted the ongoing growth and evolution of the industry as both new and established players connected and shared knowledge.

Floral Design That Stole the Show The event flowers, created by a dynamic floral design team, led by Susan Ayala, AIFD, CFD, PFCI, were nothing short of breathtaking. The team curated stunning arrangements that became a central focus of the convention, enhancing every space with vibrant displays that truly stole the show. From the Mystical Disco in The Garden welcome event to the Flower Elegance Alfresco Dinner, their artistry elevated the entire atmosphere and reflected the creativity and talent that defines the floral industry.

Educational Highlights and Engaging Experiences This year’s convention featured a wide range of educational sessions designed to empower floral professionals with the latest industry insights. Popular sessions included:

Learn The Fine Art of Trendspotting for Flowers by J Schwanke

Blooming Business: Embracing A.I. in the Floral Industry

Mastering Visual Arts and Photography with Erica Benson

Growing Forward: Navigating the Next Steps for That Flower Feeling

Attendees raved about the bustling Flower Fair, where exhibitors displayed a wide array of products, services, and innovations. “The Flower Fair was busy all afternoon, with a great buzz in the air. Our exhibitors had such a diversity of products and services, one couldn’t help but take away some great new ideas for their businesses,” said Jeanne Boes, CalFlowers President.

Support and Camaraderie The success of Fun ‘N Sun 2024 was made possible through the generous support of its sponsors, highlighting their shared belief in uniting individuals across the floral industry. One of the most talked-about moments of the event was when industry friends showcased their musical talents, joining the live band on stage. “It was such a highlight to see familiar faces come together and jam with the band. We’ve got some incredible musical talent in our community!” shared Steve Dionne, CalFlowers Executive Director.

In addition, the One United Floral Mixer for That Flower Feeling demonstrated the strong support the initiative is receiving across the industry. “We’d like to thank those who attended the fundraiser. It was a great turnout that really demonstrated the unified support from all segments of the floral community,” noted Vanessa Leite, Director of TFF.

Fun ‘N Sun 2026 Announced! During Fun ‘N Sun 2024, it was announced that Fun ‘N Sun 2026 will be held at The Langham Huntington in Pasadena, California, from August 5-8, 2026. With the bar set high by the success of 2024, the upcoming event promises even more exciting opportunities for the floral industry that will include two of the downtown L.A. flower markets.

For more information on Fun ‘N Sun 2024 and future events, visit www.cafgs.org or contact Monnaie Pepin – monnaie@cafgs.org.

About CalFlowers – The California Association of Flower Growers & Shippers (CalFlowers) is a voluntary California-based trade association comprised of over 833 members across the United States. CalFlowers collaborates with other floral industry associations to promote the floral industry in the U.S., striving to have more Americans enjoy more flowers more often, and providing access to discounted shipping programs for floral products.