BoutStix™ has become a go-to for many florists when making boutonnières. New to the BoutStix™ line is Wristix™, providing an exciting new option for the creation of wrist corsages.
Presented by Boutstix
Creating stunning wrist corsages has never been easier than now, with the introduction of “Wristix™” by BoutStix™. The innovative new Wristix™ wrist corsage base features a round coated-metal base and a sturdy yet silky soft elastic band with a long hook-and-loop closure that provides for an adjustable and snugly comfortable fit. Wristix™ is designed to streamline the creation process for professional florists. The wrist corsage bases are available in “Combo Packs,” which include three original BoutStix™ (three magnet sticks with three backing magnets) and three new Wristix™ (three wristband/bases with six magnet sticks—two for each wristband/base).
The Wristix™ is a wrist corsage band and coated-metal base.
One Wristix™ “unit” comprises one wristband and two BoutStix™ magnet sticks; however, rather than Wristix™ using backing magnets, the two sticks are placed onto the wristband’s metal base.
The Wristix™ band features a long hook-and-loop closure that is adjustable and provides for a perfect fit.
The silky soft elastic Wristix™ band is comfortable to wear, and the minimalist color works with any design style and skin tone.
STEP BY STEP
Step 1
Wire and tape flower stems, and then tape them together to form two sections of a corsage. Tape each section to a magnet stick with stem wrap.
DESIGN TIP: Use one magnet stick for central flowers and a second magnet stick for complementary flowers.
Step 2
For the greatest amount of design surface, create floral pieces to be positioned on the Wristix™ base with the magnet sticks in opposing directions.
Step 3
Place the two sections of the corsage onto the Wristix™ base.
DESIGN TIP: Glue additional filler flowers and bits of foliage into the corsage with liquid floral adhesive, if desired, as well as to the Wristix™ base, for additional security.
Alternative Design Method
Glue all botanical and other materials directly onto the Wristix™ magnet sticks with liquid floral adhesive, and then attach the magnet sticks to the Wristix™ base.
Materials
HARD GOODS
• Wristix™ by BoutStix™ (each Wristix™ “unit” includes one wristband and two magnet sticks)
• Stem wrap
• Enamel florist wire
• Liquid floral adhesive (optional)
BOTANICALS
Purple Corsage
• Dianthus caryophyllus (spray carnation)
• Chrysanthemum × morifolium (spray mum)
• Pycnosorus globosus [formerly Craspedia globosa] (billy button, drumstick)
• Dianthus barbatus ‘Green Ball’ (hybrid sweet William)
• Limonium spp. (sea lavender, statice)
• Liriope muscari (lily grass)
• Ruscus aculeatus (butcher’s broom, box holly, Italian Ruscus)
Pink Corsage
• Cymbidium spp. (miniature boat orchid, miniature Cymbidium orchid)
• Rosa spp. (rose)
• Asparagus setaceus (plumosa fern, lace fern, Asparagus fern)
Yellow Corsage
• Ranunculus asiaticus (Persian buttercup)
• Eryngium planum (sea holly, sea star thistle, plains eryngo)
• Dianthus barbatus ‘Green Ball’ (hybrid sweet William)