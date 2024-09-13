BoutStix has become a go-to for many florists when making boutonnières. New to the BoutStix line is Wristix, providing an exciting new option for the creation of wrist corsages.

Creating stunning wrist corsages has never been easier than now, with the introduction of “Wristix” by BoutStix. The innovative new Wristix wrist corsage base features a round coated-metal base and a sturdy yet silky soft elastic band with a long hook-and-loop closure that provides for an adjustable and snugly comfortable fit. Wristix is designed to streamline the creation process for professional florists. The wrist corsage bases are available in “Combo Packs,” which include three original BoutStix (three magnet sticks with three backing magnets) and three new Wristix (three wristband/bases with six magnet sticks—two for each wristband/base).

The Wristix is a wrist corsage band and coated-metal base.

One Wristix “unit” comprises one wristband and two BoutStix magnet sticks; however, rather than Wristix using backing magnets, the two sticks are placed onto the wristband’s metal base.

The Wristix band features a long hook-and-loop closure that is adjustable and provides for a perfect fit.

The silky soft elastic Wristix band is comfortable to wear, and the minimalist color works with any design style and skin tone.

STEP BY STEP

Step 1

Wire and tape flower stems, and then tape them together to form two sections of a corsage. Tape each section to a magnet stick with stem wrap.

DESIGN TIP: Use one magnet stick for central flowers and a second magnet stick for complementary flowers.

Step 2

For the greatest amount of design surface, create floral pieces to be positioned on the Wristix base with the magnet sticks in opposing directions.

Step 3

Place the two sections of the corsage onto the Wristix base.

DESIGN TIP: Glue additional filler flowers and bits of foliage into the corsage with liquid floral adhesive, if desired, as well as to the Wristix base, for additional security.

Alternative Design Method

Glue all botanical and other materials directly onto the Wristix magnet sticks with liquid floral adhesive, and then attach the magnet sticks to the Wristix base.

Materials

HARD GOODS

• Wristix by BoutStix    (each Wristix “unit” includes one wristband and two magnet sticks)

• Stem wrap

• Enamel florist wire

• Liquid floral adhesive (optional)

BOTANICALS

Purple Corsage

Dianthus caryophyllus (spray carnation)

Chrysanthemum × morifolium (spray mum)

Pycnosorus globosus [formerly Craspedia globosa] (billy button, drumstick)

Dianthus barbatus ‘Green Ball’ (hybrid sweet William)

Limonium spp. (sea lavender, statice)

Liriope muscari (lily grass)

Ruscus aculeatus (butcher’s broom, box holly, Italian Ruscus)

Pink Corsage

Cymbidium spp. (miniature boat orchid, miniature Cymbidium orchid)

Rosa spp. (rose)

Asparagus setaceus (plumosa fern, lace fern, Asparagus fern)

Yellow Corsage

Ranunculus asiaticus (Persian buttercup)

Eryngium planum (sea holly, sea star thistle, plains eryngo)

Dianthus barbatus ‘Green Ball’ (hybrid sweet William)