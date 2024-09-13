BoutStix™ has become a go-to for many florists when making boutonnières. New to the BoutStix™ line is Wristix™, providing an exciting new option for the creation of wrist corsages.

Creating stunning wrist corsages has never been easier than now, with the introduction of “Wristix™” by BoutStix™. The innovative new Wristix™ wrist corsage base features a round coated-metal base and a sturdy yet silky soft elastic band with a long hook-and-loop closure that provides for an adjustable and snugly comfortable fit. Wristix™ is designed to streamline the creation process for professional florists. The wrist corsage bases are available in “Combo Packs,” which include three original BoutStix™ (three magnet sticks with three backing magnets) and three new Wristix™ (three wristband/bases with six magnet sticks—two for each wristband/base).

The Wristix™ is a wrist corsage band and coated-metal base.

One Wristix™ “unit” comprises one wristband and two BoutStix™ magnet sticks; however, rather than Wristix™ using backing magnets, the two sticks are placed onto the wristband’s metal base.

The Wristix™ band features a long hook-and-loop closure that is adjustable and provides for a perfect fit.

The silky soft elastic Wristix™ band is comfortable to wear, and the minimalist color works with any design style and skin tone.

STEP BY STEP

Step 1

Wire and tape flower stems, and then tape them together to form two sections of a corsage. Tape each section to a magnet stick with stem wrap.

DESIGN TIP: Use one magnet stick for central flowers and a second magnet stick for complementary flowers.

Step 2

For the greatest amount of design surface, create floral pieces to be positioned on the Wristix™ base with the magnet sticks in opposing directions.

Step 3

Place the two sections of the corsage onto the Wristix™ base.

DESIGN TIP: Glue additional filler flowers and bits of foliage into the corsage with liquid floral adhesive, if desired, as well as to the Wristix™ base, for additional security.

Alternative Design Method

Glue all botanical and other materials directly onto the Wristix™ magnet sticks with liquid floral adhesive, and then attach the magnet sticks to the Wristix™ base.

Materials

HARD GOODS • Wristix™ by BoutStix™ (each Wristix™ “unit” includes one wristband and two magnet sticks) • Stem wrap • Enamel florist wire • Liquid floral adhesive (optional)

BOTANICALS

Purple Corsage

• Dianthus caryophyllus (spray carnation)

• Chrysanthemum × morifolium (spray mum)

• Pycnosorus globosus [formerly Craspedia globosa] (billy button, drumstick)

• Dianthus barbatus ‘Green Ball’ (hybrid sweet William)

• Limonium spp. (sea lavender, statice)

• Liriope muscari (lily grass)

• Ruscus aculeatus (butcher’s broom, box holly, Italian Ruscus)

Pink Corsage

• Cymbidium spp. (miniature boat orchid, miniature Cymbidium orchid)

• Rosa spp. (rose)

• Asparagus setaceus (plumosa fern, lace fern, Asparagus fern)

Yellow Corsage

• Ranunculus asiaticus (Persian buttercup)

• Eryngium planum (sea holly, sea star thistle, plains eryngo)

• Dianthus barbatus ‘Green Ball’ (hybrid sweet William)