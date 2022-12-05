Got You Talking!

The top 10 most-talked-about florists of 2022 in FR’s floral community.

By Tonneli Grüetter

No. 10 Yassi Taheri Yassi Taheri Floral Design Tehran, Iran yassitaheri.com @yassifloraldesign

There is an undeniable joy every florist feels in seeing familiar materials used in surprising ways. In this design, Tehran-based floral designer of luxury events Yassi Taheri uses the allure of an unexpected pairing, Phalaenopsis orchids and succulents to inspire creativity atop a thick carpet of green chrysanthemums, which form into the vessel cradling the entire design. This signature composition was an instant conversation-starter commanding attention.

No. 9 Louis-Géraud Castor Castor-Fleuriste Paris, France castor-fleuriste.com @castorfleuriste

This powdery pink flower arrangement by Louis-Géraud Castor inspired a great deal of conversation in our online community. With its tightly packed monochromatic selection of ruffled pink sweet peas and still-waiting-to-open peonies, it forces viewers to consider all that has yet to happen within the container. Castor has made a name for himself on the Paris fashion scene by fusing his background as an art dealer with the sculptural nature of flowers. In the forms of his floral compositions, savvy viewers can observe inspiration from favorite contemporary artists.

No. 8 Yunus Karma YUNUSKARMA Istanbul, Turkey yunuskarma.com @yunuskarma

For this arrangement, floral designer Yunus Karma leaned into the exceptional form and under-appreciated beauty of winter flowers in his native country of Turkey. The muted hues of dried Banksia become a thing of beauty, forming a soft crescent accented by thoughtfully placed foliage. Karma is among Turkey’s most elite and pioneering floral artists.

No. 7 Tracy Cole Hello Flora London, England helloflora.co.uk @helloflorauk

Tracy Cole, a floral stylist based in London, is obsessed with fabulous faux flowers. For this look, she masterfully reinvented what the traditional red-and-green-themed Christmas mantel could be. In lieu of the predictable, she opted for a maximalist swag of Eucalyptuswhich transitions gracefully into an ombre gradient of deep red foliage and flowers, accented by even darker, near purple, shades. Styled in collaboration with London-based surface designer/artist Clea Broad, this mantel inspired our online community to get excited by the potential of faux flowers for enduring home décor.

No. 6 Linda Vuong Tom LV Floral Events Los Angeles, Calif. USA @lvfloralevents

Perhaps there is no facet of our work as florists more challenging than sympathy. It is undeniable the joy we share in creating floral art for weddings, births and other momentous occasions. Rare is the florist who can capture the somber joy of life after it has passed which is how this wreath got you talking. Created by Los Angeles-based designer Linda Vuong Tom, this pastel-orange-gradient wreath features controlled bursts Gladiolus around its perimeter, reminiscent of the setting sun on a beautiful day.

No. 5 Shannon Clegg London, England shannonclegg.co.uk @shannon___clegg

Reimagining the limits of dried flowers as a material was a goal set, and clearly achieved by London-based floral educator and artist Shannon Clegg. Through a unique process of exploring the sculptural limits of flowers through fine art, Shannon developed her pressed-flower vase series, including this dried kangaroo-paw vase pictured above, which got you talking.

No. 4 Eriko Nagata EriN Design International New York, N.Y. USA erindesignintl.com

This work of tropical-nouveau wonder was created to accompany a solo exhibition of new work by Japanese pop-artist Mr., entitled “Beyond the Alley, There … ,” at the prestigious Lehmann Maupin gallery in London. Floral designer Eriko Nagata used the language of flowers to interpret the bold paintings and sculptures featured in the show, opting to play off the combined with boldness of Heliconia, Anthurium and Gerbera with the softness with peach blossoms, Ranunculus, Phalaenopsis orchids and Amaranthus, resulting in an effect that had everyone talking. Nagata is a Japanese-born floral designer currently working in New York City. Guided by the principles of ikebana, her work has been featured in numerous publications and appeared in collaboration with top luxury brands including Tiffany & Co. and Dior.

No. 3 Goshá Studio Dubai and Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates goshaflowers.com @gosha.flowers

When imagining Halloween-themed flowers, many things come to mind, from spooky black glitter to blood-red roses. In this design, Dubai based boutique florist Goshá Studio completely reimagined and redefined what Halloween arrangements could be. Taking notes from the modern architecture of the UAE and fusing it with the soft touch of tropical nouveau, this autumn composition got you talking with its speckled orchids, otherworldly Heliconia and dramatic Anthurium anchored by creamy white pumpkins and lifted by a spray of white ball Dahlia in a natural unglazed vase.

# 2 Jason Lloyd By Jason Lloyd Los Angeles, Calif. USA byjasonlloyd.com @byjasonlloyd

Photo by Miriam Brummel; Even Keel Wedding and Portrait Photography; Los Angeles, Calif.; @evenkeelweddings

This weightless wedding altar made big waves when it bucked the dominant trend of heavy metal- and timber-fabricated frames adorned by botanical materials, opting for a “stealth” ceiling-anchored mechanic instead. Featuring long draped garlands of pink carnations, with a heavy use of chrysanthemums, this design inspired our online community by making under-appreciated flowers the stars of the show. Created by Jason Lloyd with support from event planner Claudia Casanova, founder of One Darling Day boutique event studio in Los Angeles, Calif., this look was our No. 2-most-talked-about feature of 2022.

#1 Madison Hartley HART Floral Portland, Ore. USA hartfloraldesign.com hart_flora

This styled piece, titled “Sunny Day” and featuring field-cut sunflowers supported by fireworks of fennel blossoms and passion flowers, was designed in tribute to the people of Ukraine by Madison Hartley. Hartley has used her formal training as a painter to create a unique floral design style that has landed her on the pages of top publications such as Vogue and The New York Times. For those interested in learning how they can embody the design principles employed by Hartley, she offers both online and in-person educational resources available around the globe through Hart Education (hartfloraleducation.com). The online course titled “How to Photograph Flowers” is a must-learn topic for florists everywhere. Hartley also sells fine-art-quality prints of her work, including this image, our No. 1-most-talked-about feature of 2022.