Sustainability is a hot topic, and increasingly more solutions are being presented. EcoFresh Bouquet, for example, now offers their customers the option to offer a 100% home compostable bouquet.

Build your bouquet orders 1-3 days prior to delivery; bouquets can be stacked horizontally to save precious transport space and easily replace plastic water tubes.

“100% home compostable bouquets with Eco-Wrap”

EcoFresh Bouquet, for example, now offers their customers the option to offer a compostable home bouquet. "They consist of gathered flowers, hydrated Eco-Wrap, PLA bag contains moisture, paper outer wrap, twine to pull it all together."

“The hydration wrap used in the bouquet is the Eco-Wrap. “Other companies sell similar hydration wraps. Eco Fresh Bouquet sells the only home compostable wrap. They are a super stem hydrating system, guaranteeing every bouquet is delivered fresh and beautiful every time.”

