2022 “Garden Rose Design Contest” Winners
Meet the winners of Alexandra Farms’ fifth-annual garden rose design.
For the fifth consecutive year, Alexandra Farms—the premier grower of premium garden roses in the world—hosted its highly anticipated “Garden Rose Design Contest.” This annual event invites floral designers and flower lovers alike from around the world to showcase their creative talents and technical skills using spectacular garden roses. Entrants were permitted to incorporate other types of flowers, as well, if they chose.
This year, the two design categories were “Wedding Work” and “Everyday Design,” and designers could enter either category or both. Here are the 2022 winners and their winning designs!
WEDDING WORK
First Place
Katya Hutter
Katya Hutter Floral Design | @katyahutterfloraldesign
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Photography by Sandra Von Riekhoff | @divinedayphotography
Alexandra Farms roses used: 12 varieties of David Austin Wedding Roses
Second Place
Samantha Fitzgerald
Songbird Floral Studio | @songbirdfloralstudio
Smithfield, Va.
Photography by Cat Deline | @cat.deline
Alexandra Farms rose varieties used: ‘Juliet’, ‘Keira’ and ‘Quicksand’
Third Place
Galina Serebriakova
BLUM | @blumflorals
Bogotá, Colombia
Photography by Katerina Ponik | @powerponik
Alexandra Farms rose varieties used: ‘Princess Hitomi’, ‘Just Peachy Spr’ and ‘Bridal Piano’
Readers’ Choice
Justine Chapura
Justine’s Flowers | @justinesflowers
Fort Worth, Texas
Photography by Ashlea Snell | @ashlea_snell
Alexandra Farms rose varieties used: ‘Leonora’ and ‘Patience’
EVERYDAY DESIGN
First Place
Elizabeth Miller
The Petaler Floral & Events Co. | @thepetalerfloralco
Houston, Texas
Photography by Elizabeth Miller
Alexandra Farms rose varieties used: ‘Princess Miyuki’ and ‘Juliet’
Second Place
Janelle Gerestein
Flowers by Janie | @flowersbyjanie
Calgary, Alberta, Canada
Photography by Castaño Films | @castanofilms
Alexandra Farms rose varieties used: ‘Keira’ and ‘Sola Spr’
Third Place
Wendy Mercer
Gatherings by Mercer | @gatheringsbymercer
Spotsylvania, Va.
Photography by Lindsey Snavely | @lindseysnavelyphotography
Alexandra Farms rose varieties used: ‘Mariateresia’ and ‘Pink Xpression’
Readers’ Choice
Dolores Vlad
Luminous Blooms | @luminousblooms
Highland Park, Ill.
Photography by Dolores Vlad
Alexandra Farms rose variety used: ‘Precious Moments’