2022 “Garden Rose Design Contest” Winners

Meet the winners of Alexandra Farms’ fifth-annual garden rose design.

For the fifth consecutive year, Alexandra Farms—the premier grower of premium garden roses in the world—hosted its highly anticipated “Garden Rose Design Contest.” This annual event invites floral designers and flower lovers alike from around the world to showcase their creative talents and technical skills using spectacular garden roses. Entrants were permitted to incorporate other types of flowers, as well, if they chose.

This year, the two design categories were “Wedding Work” and “Everyday Design,” and designers could enter either category or both. Here are the 2022 winners and their winning designs!

WEDDING WORK

First Place

Katya Hutter

Katya Hutter Floral Design | @katyahutterfloraldesign

Amsterdam, Netherlands

Photography by Sandra Von Riekhoff | @divinedayphotography

Alexandra Farms roses used: 12 varieties of David Austin Wedding Roses

Second Place

Samantha Fitzgerald

Songbird Floral Studio | @songbirdfloralstudio

Smithfield, Va.

Photography by Cat Deline | @cat.deline

Alexandra Farms rose varieties used: ‘Juliet’, ‘Keira’ and ‘Quicksand’

Third Place

Galina Serebriakova

BLUM | @blumflorals

Bogotá, Colombia

Photography by Katerina Ponik | @powerponik

Alexandra Farms rose varieties used: ‘Princess Hitomi’, ‘Just Peachy Spr’ and ‘Bridal Piano’

Readers’ Choice

Justine Chapura

Justine’s Flowers | @justinesflowers

Fort Worth, Texas

Photography by Ashlea Snell | @ashlea_snell

Alexandra Farms rose varieties used: ‘Leonora’ and ‘Patience’

EVERYDAY DESIGN

First Place

Elizabeth Miller

The Petaler Floral & Events Co. | @thepetalerfloralco

Houston, Texas

Photography by Elizabeth Miller

Alexandra Farms rose varieties used: ‘Princess Miyuki’ and ‘Juliet’

Second Place

Janelle Gerestein

Flowers by Janie | @flowersbyjanie

Calgary, Alberta, Canada

Photography by Castaño Films | @castanofilms

Alexandra Farms rose varieties used: ‘Keira’ and ‘Sola Spr’

Third Place

Wendy Mercer

Gatherings by Mercer | @gatheringsbymercer

Spotsylvania, Va.

Photography by Lindsey Snavely | @lindseysnavelyphotography

Alexandra Farms rose varieties used: ‘Mariateresia’ and ‘Pink Xpression’

Readers’ Choice

Dolores Vlad

Luminous Blooms | @luminousblooms

Highland Park, Ill.

Photography by Dolores Vlad

Alexandra Farms rose variety used: ‘Precious Moments’