A Creative Connection with Flowers and Nature

Talented Ohio based florist Andrew Thomas takes a creative approach to the connection of nature and flowers. Thomas creates emotion with flowers in natural settings. He literally does a deep dive into this topic. Learn more about this amazing florist and be inspired by his work.

Full Article Below Source

Flower Power Daily

Is Your Nature to Give? Andrew Thomas Explores This Theme

By Jill Brooke

Andrew Thomas is the perfect messenger for Giving Tuesday.

I reached out to this talented Ohio-based florist not only because he was named one of the 125 best florists for Florists Review Magazine. No, it is because of the work he does with flowers in natural settings. He literally does a deep dive into this topic.

Since we both believe that kindness is in our “nature” and nature teaches us connections to each other, especially through flowers, he gave me these beautiful images to use to illustrate the concept of giving.

And like the Greek god Hermes, he is a messenger for flowers conveying a range of emotions to soothe the human spirit.

“Flowers are given to express all emotions including generosity,” says Thomas, whose shop is based in Wooster, Ohio, and apprenticed for Lewis Miller Design in New York. “There is a mystical element to any kind of flower that in my opinion man alone didn’t create.” Indeed, flowers when given, along with charity, are elevating the best in human beings. Plus, his designs do make you swoon and bring out the connection between nature and man. This is a reason of course that so many brides and party planners seek out his work because love is ephemeral too.

The concept of Giving Tuesday was created in 2012 as a simple idea to just do good. Over the past nine years, the idea has grown into a global movement that is inspiring hundreds of millions of people internationally to give, collaborate and celebrate generosity.People are encouraged to give to nonprofits that work to do good.

Although giving flowers to express emotions of gratitude occurs every day, as any florist knows, having a special day each year does focus the lens and prompts more giving. I love that idea- though I do find a way to be generous every day. In fact, in my hallway is a sign that says, “Be the Reason Someone Smiles Today.” Andrew Thomas also lives by this motto and his flower designs reflect that emotion. But sometimes, like birthdays and anniversaries, a special date to write checks or send gifts is always a helpful motivator to do even more.

Here are 5 images that illustrate the symmetry between flowers, nature and giving.

This was taken at dusk and the sky matched the cosmos and berries.

The sweet peas were so delicate and the white urn so Greecian but elegant as well.

This one had more fall themes with the use of a basket vs. an urn.

Although this image isn’t in the water, it shows the connections we can find by looking at nature and bringing out the best in our talents and spirit.

Jill Brooke is a former CNN correspondent, Post columnist and editor-in-chief of Avenue and Travel Savvy magazine. She is an author and the editorial director of FPD, floral editor for Aspire Design and Home magazine and contributor to Florists Review magazine.