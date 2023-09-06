This moody, monochromatic masterpiece is a study in color and texture.

Floral design and text by Ashley Overholser

Primavera: Modern Floristry; Atlanta, Ga.

Photos by Frank Piazza (“Frankie Zaza”); Atlanta, Ga.

Floral design is living artwork, and as such, this modern centerpiece is designed with meaning and intention. Its dark and moody aesthetic provides a delightful, stark contrast to the crisp white walls and furnishings of the living space. Play with shape and balance, incorporate varying textures and gradations of a singular chosen hue (or two), and create depth and movement as you design. Trust your inner artist, and your creativity will flourish.

STEP BY STEP

Step 1

Create a ball of chicken wire, place it into the vessel, and secure it with waterproof tape. Create the base of the design, establishing its shape, size and textural complexity by arranging stems of preserved Eucalyptus; heather; and Heuchera, rex Begonia, ruffled purple kale and geo plant leaves. Rotate the container frequently to create a pleasing aesthetic from every angle.

Step 2

Arrange stems of hellebores and tulips into the central area of the design, to create additional height and dimension.

Step 3

Place a form flower (or flowers), such as an orchid (or orchids), into the focal area of the design, as well as touches of antique Hydrangea. Arrange Ranunculus and Queen Anne’s lace to add movement and rhythm, to expand the color palette and dimension, and to fill in any negative space. Let the natural, free-form curves of these flowers’ stems guide you in placing them into the arrangement.

Step 4

Arrange miniature callas to “explode” from the design, creating additional dimension, line, rhythm and movement. Again, showcase the curves of the stems to impart a natural, gardeny aesthetic.

MATERIALS

FRESH BOTANICALS FROM MAYESH ATLANTA

• Helleborus orientalis/H. x hybridus (hellebore, Lenten rose)

• Tulipa spp. (tulip)

• Ranunculus asiaticus (Persian buttercup)

• Zantedeschia rehmannii hybrid (miniature calla, calla, arum lily)

• Cymbidium spp. (miniature Cymbidium orchid, miniature boat orchid)

• Daucus carota (Queen Anne’s lace, wild carrot)

• Calluna vulgaris (heather, Scotch heather, ling)

• Brassica spp. (ruffled purple kale, frilled purple kale, curly purple kale)

FRESH FOLIAGE CUT FROM PLANTS

• Begonia rex-cultorum ‘Jurassic™ Heartbeat’, leaves (rex Begonia)

• Heuchera x ‘Plum Pudding’, leaves (coral bells, alumroot)

• Geogenanthus ciliates (geo plant)

DRIED/PRESERVED BOTANICALS

• Hydrangea macrophylla (antique Hydrangea)

• Eucalyptus spp. (eucalypt, gum tree, ironbark, stringybark)

HARD GOODS

• Dahlia Footed Urn (“Holly Chapple exclusively for Syndicate Collection” from Syndicate Sales

• OASIS® Waterproof Tape

• OASIS™ Florist Netting