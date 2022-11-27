Recently BallSB proudly announced two new Gypsophila varieties: Polar Bear and Alba. These “tiny giants” grow in sprays so abundant that they can fill any space. Their soft white buttons will make you feel like you’re floating through the clouds. Learn more about the newest gypsophila varieties below.

BALL INTRODUCES POLAR BEAR AND ALBA GYPSOPHILA VARIETIES

The journey from idea to cut flower begins at that “Aha!” moment when someone first dreams up a color, flower, or new way of growing. As a leading breeder, propagator, and distributor of vegetative material, BallSB transforms these dreams into reality.

Recently BallSB proudly announced two new Gypsophila varieties: Polar Bear and Alba. These “tiny giants” grow in sprays so abundant that they can fill any space. Their soft white buttons will make you feel like you’re floating through the clouds — but get enough of them together, and you might start feeling tiny yourself!

Gypsophila, also known as baby’s breath, comes from the Greek words “gypsos” (chalk) and “philos” (beloved). Its name refers to how the plant grows in soils with a high concentration of gypsum. This tiny white flower can symbolize purity, everlasting love, compassion, and trust, making it perfect for ceremonies like weddings, baby showers, and baptisms. Trendy in the 1990s, Gypsophila is back in style and widely used as a filler flower. However, it’s also lovely to use on its own to create beautiful, cloudlike arrangements.

Every member of the Ball team proudly takes part in creating annual and perennial flowers, like these new Gypsophila varieties, that help gardeners color their world.