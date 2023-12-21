Born Free is a new red variety on the market and after decades of producing other reds, EQR decided to replace a part of their acreage of red roses with this bright red colored rose.

Full Article Below Source

Born Free

EQR expands market horizon with new red variety

Ecuadorian farm EQR EquatoRoses S.A.S. is always looking for new, improved and innovative varieties. The constant experimentation of novelties is integral to their approach and one of their latest introductions is Born Free®, a red rose variety from Dutch breeding company De Ruiter. Reason for choosing this variety is the color, productivity, and vase life says Santiago Rubio, General Manager at this +150 ha farm.

Large commercial trials

When seeing the variety for the first time, Rubio was very impressed and decided to initiate large commercial trials right away. With 3 hectares of production, the results were satisfying, both in terms of the rose’s performance and the market’s response. This success prompted an expansion, with an additional 1.8 hectares dedicated to Born Free this year, bringing the current cultivation area to 4.8 hectares.

A new red

Born Free is a new red variety on the market and after decades of producing other reds, EQR decided to replace a part of their acreage of red roses with this bright red colored rose.

USP

So what makes Born Free so special? “Besides the bright red color, the variety is productive (1.4-1.6 fl/pl/month), has no blackening, an average head size of 5.5 to 6 cm and an average stem length of 50-70 cm. On top of that, it opens well with a vase life of at least 12 day, making it also a rose with excellent transport behavior, including sea freight.”

Positive reactions

EQR’s main markets are the US, Europe and Russia and the market responses to Born Free have been positive, particularly in the mass market sector. “It is a new red with a good vase life and this attracts the attention of the mass market sector.” However, for the wholesale market, to which about 50% of their flowers go, more time and more promotion are needed, explains Rubio. In this market, they do not order flowers by color, they do by name. While several other reds are still more recognized varieties in this market – and those of course built up their reputation over many years -, Rubio anticipates that Born Free, with its strong characteristics, will gain traction over time too.

A banner presented in the hallway at the IFTF 2023 tradeshow in the Netherlands.

High hopes

So hopes are high for this variety. “Due to the good vase life, we also ship it via ocean to the US.” And the upcoming Valentine’s Day and Mother’s Day seasons are expected to further boost the variety’s popularity in the mass market.

Continuing innovating

In the meantime, EQR continues to innovate. “We are always looking for new and innovative varieties.” They now have around 170 varieties, including spray roses and other flowers, and they keep exploring new markets all over the world.

For more information:

Juan Pablo Rengifo

Ecuadorian Quality Roses (EQR)

Email: jprengifo@equatoroses.com

www.equatoroses.com