Europa Cup 2022

By Nita Robertson AIFD, CFD

The Europa cup took place in Katowice, Poland, over the weekend. A bucket list event for any floral enthusiast. The event was full of amazing floral inspiration!

This is an event around which crowds of floristry and flower enthusiasts from all over the world gather every four years. Representatives from each country enter this prestigious competition to select the one who deserves the palm of victory in the European arena. The main organizer of the event is the International Floristic Organisation-Florint.

The host of this year’s Championships, the date of which has been postponed from June 2020 to 26-28 August 2022 due to the difficult epidemiological situation, is the Association of Polish Florists. For the first time in the history of Poland, a floristic event of such high rank is taking place here, specifically in Katowice.

The competition is spread over two days – Friday and Saturday – and culminates in the Grand Finale. It is then, on Saturday evening, that the six finalists will be selected to face the final competition task – a surprise package– in front of the audience. The final 6 were Italy, Germany, Romania, Belgium, Netherlands and Hungary!!

Winners

Hanneke Frankema won first place and is the current Europa Cup Champion!!!

Second place Gábor Nagy

Third place Michael Liebrich