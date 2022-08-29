Millennials respond to marketing messages differently than previous generations, so it is important to find ways to market to this large generation of consumers. The article below provides tips for marketing to millennials. If you understand millennial values, priorities, and desires, you’ll be a step ahead in your marketing and promotion efforts.

HOW TO MARKET FLOWERS TO MILLENNIALS: 8 TOP TIPS FOR 2022

Millennials are the largest generation in America, with plenty of spending power. However, they’re notoriously challenging for marketers since they respond to marketing messages differently than previous generations. If you understand millennial values, priorities, and desires, you’ll be a step ahead in your marketing and promotion efforts. To help you, here are eight tips to market to millennials in 2022.

1. BE AUTHENTIC

As you may have read in previous issues of LivRio, millennials value authenticity more than any other demographic when it comes to purchasing decisions. One surefire way to market with authenticity is to post user-generated content, which millennials rate as the most authentic form of advertising. And if your company has a clear stance on social issues, speak about it: Millennial customers will be more likely to purchase your flowers if they align with your values.

2. PROVIDE INSTANT GRATIFICATION

In this digital age, we can do almost anything with a finger swipe or a face scan. Instant shopping is a must for millennials, but so is instant response and customer service. Keep up with your emails, social media comments, and private messages to maintain that instant contact with millennial customers and build trust. Plus, you can get immediate customer feedback, so you can provide what they really want.

3. PRIORITIZE MOBILE

Millennials were the first generation to grow up using mobile devices as the primary means of communication. Every day, the average millennial spends seven times longer on a smartphone than on a desktop computer. They’re using apps like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, TikTok, and many more. And they’re researching products while they shop. So, make sure they see your posts and ads on those apps and ensure you optimize your website for mobile shopping.

4. USE REAL-LIFE VISUALS

Stock photography is a real no-no when it comes to winning over millennials (authenticity, remember?).

Fortunately, as a floral business, you can provide plenty of original images of your arrangements. Plus, you can feature specific customers in your posts, have a local influencer “take over” your social media accounts for a day or create a poll or contest on your Instagram story. And make sure to put out original video content since they’ll be watching videos far more than looking at static images.

5. KEEP UP WITH YOUR BLOG

Fresh content is key to getting more website traffic, and it’s essential when it comes to grabbing those

millennial customers. Studies show that well-written blogs can increase website visits by 50% or more. Fresh, updated content will increase your chances of showing up on search engines, which is vital because Google reports that 55% of millennials ignore brands that don’t appear well in search results.

6. FOCUS ON INBOUND MARKETING

Traditional advertising and paid media are still important when promoting your products, but inbound marketing is even more important — particularly to millennials. They are unlikely to look at paid ads and would rather see informative newsletters, blog posts, and fun videos. This will keep them interested and engaged, making them far more likely to turn into buyers.

7. USE ADVERTISING TO GATHER INFO

Inbound marketing is also a fantastic way to get more information from your customers. Create social media polls, send out email surveys, and pay attention to customer service feedback. That way, you’ll know what your millennial customers want. Additionally, Adweek reports that 65% of millennials are more than happy to trade information for incentives, so include them in your marketing.

8. USE A VARIETY OF SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORMS

Did you know that 87% of millennials in the US use Facebook at least once per week? That makes it a powerful marketing tool for your floral business! But it’s not just Facebook: 79% of millennials use social media multiple times daily and spend more time across different platforms than other generations. So, make sure you’re not just marketing your flowers on Facebook but also on Instagram, Pinterest, YouTube, and more.

We hope these tips will help you when marketing to millennials. By using them to increase your millennial customer base, you’ll be well on your way to increased sales and profits!