Details Flowers Software Announced As Finalist for 12th Annual GrowFL Florida Companies to Watch Awards

The 12th Annual GrowFL Florida Companies to Watch recently announced Details Flowers Software as a finalist in the 12th Annual GrowFL Florida Companies to Watch event. The awards event honors impressive second-stage companies from throughout the state for developing valuable products and services, creating quality jobs, enriching communities, and broadening new industries throughout Florida.

(Ormond Beach, FL) – Details Flowers Software was among the first round of the 12th Annual GrowFL Florida Companies to Watch Finalists recently announced. The awards event – now in its twelfth year – honors impressive second-stage companies from throughout the state for developing valuable products and services, creating quality jobs, enriching communities, and broadening new industries throughout Florida. The 12th Annual GrowFL Florida Companies to Watch Awards Celebration is brought to you by perspective CFO & Strategic Services and the Edward Lowe Foundation.

Together, the 12th Annual GrowFL Florida Companies to Watch Finalists represent nearly 2,000 jobs and generate over $430 million in revenue. These companies, all of which are “worth watching,” anticipate a growth of 40 percent in revenue and 18 percent in employment by the end of 2022.

“The GrowFL Companies to Watch distinction has been on my radar for a number of years. This award is proof that hard work, a spirit of excellence, and a supportive community can help fuel any dream, and make it a reality” says Corrine Heck, founder of Details. “All those years ago, I couldn’t imagine what type of business I was nurturing, I only knew that the world (and florists) needed this tool. I’m so thrilled to have supportive customers and industry partners that are propelling our business to the next level. Thank you so much for the honor, GrowFL!!”

The Finalists were selected from close to 300 nominations across the state and are now in the running to be named a GrowFL Florida Companies to Watch Honoree. If selected as Honoree, these exemplary second-stage companies will join the 550 second-stage companies across the state that have been recognized since 2011.

“This group of business owners represents the remarkable second-stage businesses operating across the state of Florida,” said Jennifer Taylor, President and CEO of GrowFL. “They demonstrate the agility, perseverance, and innovation needed to take their business to the next level. GrowFL is proud to support Florida’s second-stage entrepreneurs and help to play a part in recognizing their success. We look forward to celebrating these innovative companies as they continue to grow and have a significant impact on Florida’s economy.”

GrowFL Florida Companies to Watch Finalists represent a unique group of scalable, high-growth enterprises that are already located within Florida. To qualify for the award, companies must have between 6 and 150 employees and revenue between $750,000 and $100 million in 2021.

Companies to Watch was developed by the Edward Lowe Foundation as a unique way to recognize and honor second-stage companies that demonstrate high performance in the marketplace with innovative strategies and processes. In addition to evaluating past growth and projected success, applicant companies are judged according to their unique strengths and impact in their markets, communities, and within the state – thus deeming them “worth watching.”

The Honorees for this year’s award will be announced in October. The 12th Annual GrowFL Florida Companies to Watch awards celebration will take place on February 23, 2023, at Hard Rock Live, Universal City Walk, Orlando, FL. For more information, visit https://growfl.com/about-growfl-flctw/

About GrowFL:

GrowFL is dedicated to supporting and accelerating the growth of second-stage companies throughout Florida by providing their leaders focused, efficient, and timely access to resources they deem essential, such as connections with other second-stage company leaders and professional organizations whose expertise, experience, and products lead to the second-stage company’s continued growth and prosperity resulting in diversification and growth of Florida’s economy. Second-stage growth companies have at least six employees and $750,000 in revenue and possess the intent and desire to grow beyond the second stage. Website: https://www.growfl.com

About the Edward Lowe Foundation:

The Edward Lowe Foundation was established in 1985 by Ed and Darlene Lowe to leverage entrepreneurship as a strategy for economic growth and community development. The foundation’s entrepreneurship initiatives focus on second-stage companies, which are growth-oriented firms that have moved beyond startup but have not yet reached maturity. Its peer learning, leadership education, and strategic information programs are geared to help these companies continue growing. For more information, visit www.EdwardLowe.org

About Details Flowers Software

Launched in 2015, Details Flowers Software is a platform specifically designed to help florists and designers do more and earn more. The software streamlines the proposal process, ensures profitability through careful attention to each arrangement, and simplifies payments. The world’s best designers grow their bottom line through professional contracts and confident pricing with an all-in-one florist platform.

Details Flowers Software’s mission is to cultivate happy and loyal customers by building a platform with florists in mind. They are here to improve profitability, productivity, and organization for floral businesses of all shapes and sizes. Learn more at https://detailsflowers.com/

For Media Inquiries, please email hello@detailsflowers.com