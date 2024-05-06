Best-Sellers From April High Point Market

Read on to discover the best-selling wholesale decor that captured the attention of interior designers, leading brands and editors at the April 2024 High Point Market Accent Decor showroom.

by ACCENTDECOR. 28 APRIL

On a quest to source trend-forward finishing touches for client projects or fresh design inspiration? Read on to discover the best-selling wholesale decor that captured the attention of interior designers, leading brands and editors at the April 2024 High Point Market.

Accent Decor at High Point Market

Season after season, buyers and tastemakers from across the country descend upon High Point Market, the semiannual furniture and design show held every April and October. Accent Decor is the destination showroom for trend-forward products at attainable price points, inspiration, and expertise. Buyers turn to Accent Decor for unique wholesale home accents, inspirational displays and our knowledgeable staff, poised and ready to answer questions while offering helpful guides through the showroom.

Accent Decor’s High Point Showroom debuted in April 2022, complementing our showroom roster in Atlanta (Americasmart) and Las Vegas (World Market Center Las Vegas). Since grand opening, we continue welcoming and strengthening existing customer relationships while forging new partnerships along the way.

