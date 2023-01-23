Two of the American Floral Endowment internship programs are now open for applications.

AFE places awarded students in a knowledgeable commercial production greenhouse, nursery, floral retail, wholesale, or allied industry company to train. Applications are due March 1, 2023!

Source: AFE

Two of the American Floral Endowment (AFE)‘s floriculture/horticulture internship programs are now open for applications – the Vic & Margaret Ball Intern Scholarship Program and the Mosmiller Intern Scholarship Program. AFE places awarded students in a knowledgeable commercial production greenhouse, nursery, floral retail, wholesale, or allied industry company to train. Applications are due March 1, 2023!

AFE internships are the best way for students to gain real, hands-on experience that helps them practice and expand their knowledge. “If any student were to ask me about the Vic and Margaret Ball internship program, I would tell them to do it,” Charles Crume, one of our 2022 interns, said. “It was an amazing opportunity for me that I would have not traded for anything.” Read more about the incredible internship experiences from the 2022 interns here!

Vic & Margaret Ball Intern Scholarship Program

The Vic & Margaret Ball Intern Scholarship Program provides the opportunity to gain experience at a commercial production greenhouse or nursery. The program offers paid internships in three, four or six-month durations and provides scholarships of up to $6,000.

In addition, faculty are reimbursed up to $1,000 in travel expenses to visit students at their internship sites!





See students’ successful internship experiences and testimonials on how the program helped them in their careers in the student/faculty video. Read more Ball interns’ experiences and watch their videos here.

Mosmiller Intern Scholarship Program

The Mosmiller Intern Scholarship Program provides students pursuing a career in retail or wholesale operations with internship experience and honors the late Colonel and Mrs. Walter E. Mosmiller, Jr. The program offers paid internships in 10-16 week durations and provides scholarships of $2,000.

Read Mosmiller interns’ experiences and watch their videos here.

To learn more about these programs and apply online, visit endowment.org/internships.

About AFE